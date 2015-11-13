(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
sport utility
vehicles (SUVs) will remain the key growth driver for China's
passenger vehicle
(PV) market, while small-sized and low-emission SUVs in
particular may expand
their market share further - thanks to strong lower-end consumer
demand and the
vehicle purchase tax cut effective from October 2015. However,
SUV margins may
be under pressure due to intensifying competition, and rich
margins may start to
weaken for automakers with high exposure to SUVs.
Q: What are the Growth Prospects for the SUV Market in China
Following Strong
Sales over the Last Few Years?
A: Fitch expects the SUV segment to grow further at a robust
double-digit rate
in 2016, and to continue to outperform China's PV market.
Chinese consumers have
displayed a growing appetite for SUVs, and there have been
intensive product
launches by both global and local automakers. However, the rate
of growth may
start to ease back after a supply-driven boom in 2013-2015.
China's SUV sales volume grew by 48.0% yoy in January-October
2015, while the
overall passenger PV market growth slowed to 3.8% from 9.9% in
2014, according
to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
Fitch believes there is still substantial growth headroom for
China's SUV
market, as SUVs' penetration remains low compared with other
large and
geographically diverse countries such as the US, Canada and
Russia. SUVs
accounted for around 21% of China PV sales volume in 2014 and
29% as of 10M15,
compared with over 30% in the US.
Q: What is Behind the Popularity of SUVs in China? How do the
SUVs Offered in
China Differ from Those in Developed Markets?
A: The rapid expansion of China's SUV market in the last few
years has been
fuelled by the popularity of urban SUVs. These models are
typically developed on
sedan platforms, and are smaller, lighter, cheaper and less
fuel-consuming than
larger-sized off-road SUVs common in developed markets. In
particular, compact
and small-sized SUVs launched by Chinese indigenous brands have
gained
substantial traction and have become the fastest-growing SUV
segments.
The compact and small-sized SUVs target a typically younger,
lower-end customer
base that is looking for individual requirements and better
cost-performance
ratios. These consumers prefer SUVs for their larger space,
higher seating
position, more attractive designs and more stable performance in
various
terrains, but this customer base will also be more
price-sensitive.
Fitch expects the market shares of smaller, lower-emission SUVs
to expand
further, because a cut in vehicle purchase tax to 5% from 10%
for PVs with
engine displacement below 1.6L - effective from October 2015 -
will improve the
affordability of low-end SUVs, and encourage more Chinese
consumers to switch
from sedans to SUVs.
The larger space of SUVs caters to the needs of bigger "core
families" in China,
consisting typically of a couple, their children and four
grandparents. Fitch
believes demand for larger vehicles like SUVs and MPVs may rise
further over the
long run if the national application of the new "second-child"
policy leads to a
larger average family size.
Q: What are the Auto Brands' SUV Strategies? How Would the
Competition Landscape
Change?
A: Competition will intensify further with the long and crowded
SUV pipelines
from both indigenous and JV brands. Existing SUV models may
strive to maintain
market share and new SUV models may have higher failure risks,
as consumers now
have a wide choice in each product and price category.
Chinese indigenous brands have been allocating more resources to
SUVs as they
have been losing market share in the sedan market, but most of
their SUVs focus
on lower-end markets. Some market leaders (eg Great Wall) have
moved upward in
the product curve by launching higher-specification products,
but it may take a
long while to improve their brand image and attract higher-end
consumers.
The JV mass-market brands, meanwhile, have accelerated the pace
of SUV launches
in China. Some have added compact and small-sized SUVs to their
product lines to
compete head-to-head with Chinese local brands, and may offer
lower-emission
models (with engine size ?1.6L) that are eligible for tax
savings.
Luxury brands may attract Chinese consumers with smaller and
lower-specification
SUVs, and further improve the affordability of their SUVs by
increasing the
local production ratio. Audi, Cadillac and Maserati, for
example, have all
announced plans to launch compact SUVs in 2016. They are also
likely to launch
SUVs with smaller engines and hybrid engines to meet the
increasingly stringent
environmental requirements in China.
Q: How do the Gross Margins of SUVs Compare with Sedans? Is the
Current Gross
Margin Sustainable?
A: SUVs have been enjoying wider gross margins than
similar-specification sedans
in China, thanks to strong consumer demand and a limited
selection of models.
Some popular JV-brand and Chinese indigenous-brand SUVs have
maintained gross
margins over 25% and become the key profit drivers for the
manufacturers. Fitch
believes such wide margins are unsustainable and will diverge
across models as
competition intensifies. The risks of model failure will also
increase, so that
some unpopular SUV models could become loss-making due to a lack
of economies of
scale and low capacity utilisation.
Auto manufacturers with high exposure to SUVs used to enjoy a
margin premium,
but may face downward margin pressure amid intensifying
competition. Some
Chinese indigenous brands have streamlined sedans and been
relying heavily on
SUVs, so that their margins are more vulnerable to potential SUV
price wars.
Fitch feels that diversified product portfolios, flexible or
shared production
capacities, and effective cost management, would help to
mitigate the margin
risks from a more competitive SUV market.
Contact:
Jing Yang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3017
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
