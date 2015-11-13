(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Standard Chartered Bank, Sri Lanka Branch's (SCBSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation of SCBSL's rating follows the downgrade of Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB) Issuer Default Rating to 'A+' with Negative Outlook, from 'AA-' with Negative Outlook on 5 November 2015 (see "Fitch Downgrades Standard Chartered to 'A+', Maintains Negative Outlook" at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS SCBSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating scale and reflects the credit profile and financial strength of the branch relative to domestic peers. SCB's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB-', and as a result, SCBSL's rating is consistent with 'AAA(lka)'. The rating is linked to SCB's IDR because of SCBSL's legal status as a branch of SCB, making it a part of the same legal entity. Fitch believes that support from SCB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka. The branch is the second-largest among the Fitch-rated foreign bank branches in Sri Lanka, with an asset base of LKR127bn at end-1H15. It accounted for 1.7% of total banking sector assets at end-1H15. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS A downgrade of SCBSL's national rating could result if SCB's IDRs were to fall below those of Sri Lanka. Any changes to Fitch's expectations of parental support could also be negative for the rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Center, Colombo 01 Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.