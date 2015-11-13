(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Standard Chartered
Bank, Sri Lanka Branch's (SCBSL) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation of SCBSL's rating follows the downgrade of
Standard Chartered
Bank's (SCB) Issuer Default Rating to 'A+' with Negative
Outlook, from 'AA-'
with Negative Outlook on 5 November 2015 (see "Fitch Downgrades
Standard
Chartered to 'A+', Maintains Negative Outlook" at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
SCBSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating
scale and reflects
the credit profile and financial strength of the branch relative
to domestic
peers. SCB's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local-
and
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB-', and as a
result, SCBSL's
rating is consistent with 'AAA(lka)'.
The rating is linked to SCB's IDR because of SCBSL's legal
status as a branch of
SCB, making it a part of the same legal entity. Fitch believes
that support from
SCB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on
remitting money into Sri Lanka.
The branch is the second-largest among the Fitch-rated foreign
bank branches in
Sri Lanka, with an asset base of LKR127bn at end-1H15. It
accounted for 1.7% of
total banking sector assets at end-1H15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
A downgrade of SCBSL's national rating could result if SCB's
IDRs were to fall
below those of Sri Lanka. Any changes to Fitch's expectations of
parental
support could also be negative for the rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center, Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
