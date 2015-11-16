(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, November 15 (Fitch) The ability of Thai real estate
investment trusts
(REITs) to issue bonds will not only provide multiple sources of
capital but
also help reduce interest costs, says Fitch Ratings. The likely
shorter
maturities, however, counterbalance these benefits. In addition,
subordination
issues may arise for some REITs if unsecured bonds are issued to
partially
refinance the existing secured bank loans.
The current regulations allow Thai REITs to carry debt, although
the particular
aspects governing the issuance of bonds by REITs are not yet in
place. The new
regulations are likely to come into effect by end-2015 or early
2016, after a
long delay from end-2014. Bank loans have been the sole
debt-financing source
for all Thai REITs, with interest rates all on a floating basis.
Fitch expects the probability of a rate rise over the next six
months as low,
given the continuation of government's policy to stimulate the
weak local
economy. However, it is now more likely that rates will rise
beyond that
six-month period. If the regulations come into place as
expected, Fitch sees the
issuance of REIT bonds as likely over the next 12 months - for
both new
investment and refinancing - mainly to capture a low fixed rate.
The attraction of reducing interest-rate risk exposure is
counterbalanced,
however, by the likelihood of shorter debt maturity profiles.
The refinancing
risk of Thai REITs over the next two to three years is low,
given that their
loan maturities are mostly beyond 10 years with a grace period
on the principal
from three to five years. Replicating their existing debt
maturity profile,
especially with issuance of bonds with a maturity of 10 years or
longer, should
require a very high interest cost, given an expected upward
trend of interest
rates after the next six months. Fitch deems it unlikely that
the REITs will
sacrifice such a high cost. Therefore, the average debt
maturities of some REITs
after issuing bonds may be shorter than their existing bank loan
maturities.
Four of the six existing REITs have bank loans secured by their
investment
properties. If these REITs choose to issue unsecured bonds to
partially
refinance their bank loans, the unsecured bondholders could be
subordinated to
the secured bank lenders. However, the subordination could be
insignificant for
some REITs, given the low-to-moderate financial leverage of Thai
REITs. The
current REITs have an average loan-to-value (LTV, net debt to
investment
properties) of about 18%. Fitch expects the overall average LTV
to rise to
22%-24% by end-2015 with a relatively more aggressive financing
policy of
industrial REITs - for which the LTV is likely to be 25%-30%.
The six REITs have a total market capitalisation of about
THB35bn, and
investment properties of about THB41bn. Another four are likely
to be launched
by the end of this year, while the first capital increases from
the two existing
REITs are likely to be made. Therefore, the total market
capitalisation of Thai
REITs should be about THB55bn-60bn by end-2015. The total
investment properties
of all REITs is likely to be more than THB70bn, up from THB34bn
at end-2014. The
largest segment will be the industrial REITs, with four REITs
representing
41%-42% of total assets; followed by an exhibition centre REIT,
the largest REIT
in Thailand, accounting for 26%-27%; and two office REITs with
16%-17%.
