(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded
Standard
Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited's (SCBTL) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDRs)
to 'A+' from 'AA-' and Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR remains Negative.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's National
Long-Term Rating
at 'AAA(twn)' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable.
The Viability
Rating is affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the IDRs on
SCBTL's ultimate
parent, Standard Chartered PLC (SC) to 'A+' with Negative
Outlook on 5 November
2015 (see "Fitch Downgrades Standard Chartered to 'A+',
Maintains Negative
Outlook", at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
SCBTL's IDR and Outlook remain aligned with those of its parent,
and the IDR has
been downgraded in line with the rating action on SC. Fitch
views SCBTL as a
core subsidiary within the group's international network,
specifically its role
in the group's greater China strategy. This is underpinned by
their aligned risk
management, a shared brand name and global network.
The bank's National Long-Term Rating is affirmed as its
'AAA(twn)' rating is
still commensurate with the 'A+' IDR; the Outlook is revised to
Negative from
Stable, in line with the parent's Outlook.
The senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as
SCBTL's National
Long-Term Rating and accordingly affirmed. The bond rating
reflects the relative
vulnerability of default on its senior obligations within a
national scale for
Taiwan.
VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of SCBTL's VR reflects its stable balance-sheet
strength, mainly
because Fitch expects capitalisation to continue to be enhanced
through a
selective growth strategy, despite modest profitability. At the
same time, Fitch
believes the bank's asset-quality risk is manageable, backed by
adequate
collateralisation of its mortgage portfolio (57% of total loans
at end-1H15) and
reasonable quality of its moderate exposure to China. The VR
also factors in
ordinary support extended by SC, including liquidity support and
consulting
service for operations.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating (SR) of '1' on SCBTL is based on Fitch's
continuing belief of
an extremely high probability of support from SC, if needed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SCTBL's Basel II-compliant Tier 2 bonds (B2T2) are rated one
notch below its
National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordinated status
and the absence
of going concern loss-absorption features.
Fitch has downgraded the rating on the bank's Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 bonds
(B3T2) to 'AA(twn)' from 'AA+(twn)' because rating compression
no longer applies
after SCBTL's IDR is downgraded to 'A+', which is the same as
Taiwan's sovereign
rating.
SCBTL's B3T2 bonds are rated two notches below its National
Long-Term Rating,
comprising zero notches for non-performance risk and two for
loss severity,
reflecting the limited recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2
notes at the point
of non-viability (PONV) or government receivership. This is in
contrast to the
typical one notch for standard B3T2, which reach the PONV at
regulatory
decisions to write-off securities or inject public sector
capital. Fitch
believes Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into
insolvency
administration when it reaches a very low level of capital,
reducing the
recovery prospects for B3T2 notes.
The anchor rating for SCBTL's Tier 2 bonds is the support-driven
National
Long-Term Rating or equivalent to the parent's VR, rather than
SCBTL's VR, as
Fitch believes the parent has a strong interest in supporting
its subsidiary to
fulfil its debt obligations.
These aforementioned notching practices for Tier 2 bonds are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria on rating the regulatory capital of financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A downgrade of SC's ratings could trigger a similar rating
action on SCBTL's
IDR, National Long-Term Rating and senior unsecured debt rating.
VIABILITY RATING
SCBTL's VR may be upgraded if the bank demonstrates improvement
in its local
franchise, business execution, asset quality and profitability
while maintaining
sound risk appetite. The VR may be downgraded if a sharp
correction in the
property market were to cause severe mortgage losses or if the
risk profile
materially weakens from aggressive growth in better-yielding
exposures, such as
SME or China-related lending.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to any change in the ability and propensity
of SC to provide
timely support to SCBTL and is unlikely to be downgraded even if
SC is
downgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
A downgrade of SCBTL's IDR and National Long-Term Rating could
trigger a similar
rating action on the B2T2 and B3T2 bond ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Negative Outlook
- Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AAA(twn)'
- Basel II-compliant Tier 2 bonds National Long-Term Rating
affirmed at
'AA+(twn)
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds National Long-Term Rating
downgraded to
'AA(twn)' from 'AA+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993954
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
