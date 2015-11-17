(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Reasuransi Nasional Indonesia (Nasional Re) a National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. Fitch has also assigned the company an IFS Rating of 'BB-'.The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The company's ratings reflect Nasional Re's business concentration in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market and its strong market profile in Indonesia with more than 15 years of operating history. The ratings also consider the company's capitalisation, which is weak relative to its business operations and domestic peers; its fast-growing, healthy operating performance and conservative investment portfolio. Nasional Re captured a leading market share of about 34% of the total domestic gross reinsurance premiums in 2014. It is the second-largest reinsurer in Indonesia based on total asset size in 2014. Its overall market scale is small when compared with regional reinsurance peers as the majority of the reinsurance premiums in Indonesia are ceded to offshore reinsurers. The reinsurer's capitalisation, measured by the regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, has been marginally above the regulatory minimum of 120% over the last four years. Its RBC ratio stood at 142.4% as of end-August 2015, following a capital injection from its parent in June 2015. In view of regulatory changes to encourage greater optimisation of domestic reinsurance capacity, Fitch expects Nasional Re to improve its capital position to keep up with continued business expansion and ensure sufficient capital buffers against adverse shocks. Nasional Re's gross premium growth on a three-year average is around 40.4% and is the highest among its local reinsurance peers. Its underwriting performance has been healthy in the last four years and its combined ratio (aggregate of non-life loss ratio and expense ratio) has remained below 95%. Lower claims frequency, manageable underwriting expenses and steady investment returns have also translated into a favourable bottom-line performance. Nonetheless, continued business expansion is a key risk, particularly if underwriting standards deteriorate and capitalisation buffers are eroded. The company follows a prudent and highly liquid investment approach, with more than 90% of its invested assets placed in cash and equivalents and fixed-income securities at end-June 2015. Some of the cash was placed in banks rated below investment-grade or unrated. Nasional Re has minimal exposure to risky assets, such as unaffiliated stocks, which constituted less than 5% of the total invested assets and represented 5.7% of its adjusted equity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained improvement in Nasional Re's capitalisation with the regulatory RBC ratio consistently above 180%, with market position and operating performance maintained and a combined ratio consistently below 95%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in capitalisation with regulatory RBC ratio persistently below 130%, a weakening of market franchise or operating performance with combined ratio above 105% over a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Ng (International Rating) Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Cheryl Evangeline (National Rating) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Secondary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline (International Rating) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 30 October 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=994210 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.