(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly -
3Q15
here
SYDNEY, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that covered
bonds remain
important for issuing banks in Australia and New Zealand to
extend their
long-term wholesale maturity profiles, despite lower issuance in
2015. Fitch's
report "APAC Covered Bond Quarterly - 3Q15", released today,
looks at the
changing profile of covered bond funding, and how it compares
with senior
unsecured funding which makes up the bulk of long-term wholesale
funding for the
Australian and New Zealand banks.
Covered bonds issued by Australian banks with a term longer than
five years have
accounted for 48% of total issuance over the past 12 months,
compared with 31%
in 2012. It is a similar story in New Zealand, where terms of
five years (and
more) account for 91% of all covered bond funding since 2010,
with the five-year
term the most popular at 59%.
Covered bond issuance has suffered over the past 12 months as a
result of
falling yields due to the European Central Bank covered bond
purchase programme
in the euro market, which has driven 'real money' investors to
alternative
products. Reduced volatility in funding markets led to tighter
senior unsecured
spreads earlier in 2015, enticing issuers to prefer the senior
unsecured market.
But covered bonds are likely to play an important role for the
banks in
achieving longer-term funding goals with the introduction of the
Net Stable
Funding Ratio (NSFR) in 2018.
Fitch also comments in the report on rating covered bonds above
the Country
Ceiling, and how the uplift may differ compared with
securitisation. Kookmin
Bank's covered bond issuance, rated 'AAA' by Fitch in October
2015, was the
first to be rated above Korea's Country Ceiling of 'AA+', as the
programme
incorporated structural features that mitigated the currency
transferability and
convertibility (T&C) risk. Fitch highlights the features that
mitigated T&C
risk, enabling timely payment on the on the covered bonds. The
report also
identifies the risks that can have an impact on the repayment of
covered bonds
following a covered bond default scenario - focusing on the
agency's recovery
cash flow analysis.
Covered bond Issuance in Australia in 3Q15 was at its highest
since 2012, with
AUD4.5bn issued. Activity during the third quarter exceeded a
very quiet second
quarter, while total year-to-date issuance is down by more than
AUD3bn compared
with the same period in 2014. New Zealand hit a new issuance
peak during the
quarter following Westpac New Zealand Limited's euro issuance
which brought
total issuance from New Zealand to NZD2bn, the highest since
2012 and double the
issuance in 2014.
Singapore had its inaugural covered bond issuance in August
2015, with DBS Bank
Ltd (rated AA-/Stable/F1+) issuing a USD1bn three-year
soft-bullet issue with a
12-month extension period.
Data reported in the "APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 3Q15" is as
of 30 September
2015. The report can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com or via
the link above.
Contacts:
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Sebastian Hebenstreit
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.