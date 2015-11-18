(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today, affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of five Australia-based regional
financial
institutions as follows:
- Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML) at 'A+',
- Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) at 'A-',
- Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) at 'A-',
- Police Bank Ltd (PBL) at 'BBB+', and
- Heritage Bank Limited (HBL) at 'BBB+'.
All have Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed
the Short-Term
IDRs, Viability Ratings (VR), Support Ratings (SR) and Support
Rating Floors
(SRF) of the above banks. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation of the IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings
reflects our view that
all five entities are likely to continue to perform solidly over
the next 12 to
24 months. However, the current operating environment emphasises
the importance
of the Australian regional banks' risk appetites.
Fitch believes that the banks are unlikely to significantly
increase their
franchises without compromising their risk appetite. This would
be compounded by
the turning credit cycle, increasing the downside risk to asset
quality.
However, Fitch expects that the regional banks will likely
maintain their
conservative risk appetites, which is partly reflected in a
greater weighting of
mortgages within their loan books. As a group, the banks' risk
controls have
continued to improve through investments in technology and risk
management
systems. Tighter underwriting criteria and a low interest rate
environment have
contributed to the banks' sound asset quality, which is
reflected in strong
impaired loan ratios relative to international peers.
The five banks have transparent business models, focusing on
residential
mortgages. SML, BEN and BOQ have some exposures to commercial
lending, but these
are generally well-collateralised with modest levels of
concentration. In
Fitch's view, all the Australian regional banks have relatively
small national
franchises and are price-takers, although some benefit from a
level of community
support in their home markets. BEN and BOQ have continued to
diversify their
business models through acquisitions in recent years. SML's
franchise benefits
from being part of the wider Suncorp Group Limited (SGL,
A+/Stable), a large
insurance company, through common branding, cross-sale
opportunities and back
office support.
Fitch expects the funding and liquidity profiles of the banks to
remain stable
in 2016, with retail deposits to remain the main source of
funding. PBL's loan
book is fully deposit funded, however the other banks' reliance
on wholesale
funding remains a weakness relative to international peers.
Further improvements
in funding structures are likely to come from longer-term
wholesale issuances
rather than increased deposits due to the structural deficit of
deposits in
Australia. Liquidity management has improved for SML, BEN and
BOQ as a result of
reporting requirements under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
regime. HBL and
PBL aim to manage their liquidity similar to the LCR framework
even though they
are not required to adhere to the regime.
The banks are adequately capitalised, although they trail
international peers on
risk weighted and un-risk weighted ratios. BOQ and BEN are
listed and have
greater access to capital markets whereas the mutual structure
of PBL and HBL
limits their source of fresh common equity to retained earnings.
SML's parent,
SGL is listed and in Fitch's view there is a high degree of
capital fungibility
within the group.
Fitch expects Australia's operating environment to remain stable
in 2016, with
GDP growth of 2.9%. Household debt remains high relative to
global peers,
leaving borrowers more susceptible to rising unemployment and
sharp increases in
interest rates, which are at historic lows. Unemployment is
likely to remain
elevated for some time, which may place some pressure on
Australian bank asset
quality; however, Fitch believes this is likely to be moderate
and manageable by
the banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Suncorp-Metway Limited
SML's Long-Term IDR is aligned with that of SGL, reflecting the
extremely high
likelihood of support from its parent should it be required. In
Fitch's view,
SML remains a core subsidiary of SGL and we believe there is a
high level of
capital fungibility within the group.
SML's VR reflects the bank's stabilising performance and asset
quality under the
current strategic direction and more conservative risk appetite
since it exited
its legacy non-core exposures in 2013. The VR also considers
SML's modest
franchise and its funding composition.
Cost efficiency has been a key focus for the bank and its FYE15
cost-to-income
ratio at 53% is now one of the strongest within the domestic
peer group. Fitch
believes a further improvement towards a 50% cost-to-income
ratio is possible
within the next two years, assisted by technology and systems
investment.
SML's asset-quality ratios also compare favourably to most
domestic and
international peers, reflecting tighter underwriting criteria
and a more
conservative approach to growth since 2013 that focuses mainly
on lower-risk
residential mortgages and reducing its exposure to larger
commercial loans.
SML's Support Rating of '1' reflects the extremely high
likelihood of support
from SGL should it be required. Fitch views SML as a core
subsidiary of SGL, and
believes the group has the ability and propensity to provide
support if needed.
SML's Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflects a moderate
potential for government
support. SML's SRF is one notch higher than BEN's and BOQ's to
reflect that it
is part of larger financial group that plays a key role in the
Australian
market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
BEN's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's
conservative risk
appetite, good asset quality, consistent profitability and
strengthened
capitalisation. The ratings also consider BEN's moderate
franchise in a highly
concentrated and competitive market, as well as its weaker
funding position
relative to international peers.
Fitch expects BEN's risk appetite to remain stable, benefiting
from risk control
improvements and tight underwriting standards, which should
support the bank's
asset-quality performance through the economic cycle. BEN is
mainly exposed to
residential mortgages. Business loans are mostly secured on
commercial property
and land, with a small portion of the business exposure secured
with the
business owners' residential property. Asset growth is likely to
continue to be
driven by organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions, which
Fitch expects to
be within BEN's risk appetite settings.
BEN's funding position benefits from a larger proportion of
household deposits
relative to domestic peers, although the proportion lags those
of its
international peers. Wholesale funding adds diversity and the
lengthened
maturity profile supports the bank's liquidity management. Fitch
expects BEN's
capital to remain adequate as it benefits from solid retained
earnings.
Regulatory risk-weighted ratios are likely to improve in the
medium term once
BEN becomes a bank accredited to use the internal ratings-based
(IRB) approach
to credit risk.
Bank of Queensland Limited
BOQ's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect the bank's
improved risk appetite
and risk controls, which should support good asset-quality
performance. The
ratings also consider BOQ's moderate franchise and clear
corporate strategy in a
highly competitive and concentrated market, its improved asset
quality and
earnings, as well as its adequate capitalisation and greater
reliance on
wholesale funding markets than domestic peers.
BOQ's risk appetite has significantly strengthened since
late-2011, although a
further reduction in concentration risks appears unlikely.
Underwriting
standards remain tight and risk controls continue to improve.
Recent strong
asset growth reflects the acquisition of BOQ Specialist (Aust)
Limited (BOQS),
which has not weakened BOQ's risk profile. BOQS has helped BOQ's
company
profile, strengthening its franchise with smaller businesses,
especially in the
medical industry. The medical industry is well-regulated, which
results in
typically low delinquency rates. The acquisition provided BOQ
with additional
wealthy customers that were the bank's mortgage growth driver in
the financial
year ended 31 August 2015.
Capitalisation and funding remain BOQ's weaknesses relative to
international
peers. BOQ uses wholesale funding instruments to a greater
degree than its
international and most domestic peers. However, these
instruments provide
investor diversification and have lengthened the bank's maturity
profile and
support BOQ's liquidity position. BOQ's reliance on offshore
wholesale funding
has remained small. Fitch expects capitalisation to benefit from
strong levels
of retained earnings helped by a more flexible dividend policy.
BOQ Specialist (Aust) Limited
BOQS's IDRs and Support Rating have been affirmed and withdrawn,
reflecting the
reorganisation since its acquisition by BOQ. BOQS's originally
outstanding debt
has been transferred to BOQ. BOQS is therefore no longer
relevant to Fitch's
coverage.
Heritage Bank Limited
HBL's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect its conservative
risk appetite and
approach to growth which has supported its stronger
asset-quality ratios
relative to domestic and international peers. At the same time,
consideration
has also been given to HBL's small franchise, adequate capital,
and weaker
funding profile relative to international peers.
HBL's conservative risk appetite offsets its less-sophisticated
risk management
systems compared with larger peers. The bank's loan portfolio is
almost entirely
made up of residential mortgages. The residential mortgage
composition also
appears more conservative than its peers with a higher weighting
towards
owner-occupied properties, and principal and interest loans,
which Fitch
considers less risky.
Fitch considers HBL's capital adequate for its size. Its
risk-weighted ratios
remained among the highest within Fitch-rated Australian banks.
However, its
un-risk weighted ratios lagged its peers. HBL also has limited
access to new
common equity capital owing to its mutual ownership structure,
although the
absence of dividend payments means that its internal capital
generation is
higher than that of its peers.
Police Bank Limited
PBL's IDRs and VR reflect its conservative risk appetite, strong
asset quality,
robust capitalisation and wholly deposit-funded loan book.
Off-setting some of
these considerations are its small franchise, concentration risk
and low
earnings growth.
PBL's franchise is focused on serving its core members, who are
part of the New
South Wales and Australian Federal Police Force. The bank
operates a simple
business model, primarily providing residential mortgages. The
focus on a niche
target market limits the bank's earnings and growth
opportunities as it does not
actively market to non-core customers.
The bank's asset quality is one of the strongest within its peer
group, and it
is supported by its conservative underwriting criteria, focusing
mainly on
owner-occupier mortgages. PBL has a higher proportion of
personal lending than
its peers, although this risk is partially mitigated by the
profile of its core
borrowers - mostly public-service employees who tend to have
higher employment
security relative to other industries.
PBL has the most robust capitalisation ratios within its
domestic peer group,
however Fitch views its capital buffers as appropriate as its
absolute capital
base is small and access to new capital is limited as a result
of its mutual
ownership structure. PBL's loan book is also concentrated to the
Sydney property
market, where prices have increased sharply over the last 18
months.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank of Queensland Limited
BEN and BOQ's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of
'BB' reflect the
moderate potential of government support should it be needed
given their modest
market shares and role in the banking system.
Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited
HBL and PBL's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is
possible, it
cannot be relied upon as the banks' market shares and
significance to the
banking system is minimal.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by BEN, BOQ and HBL is rated according
to Fitch's
rating criteria. The ratings of the banks' subordinated debt are
notched one
level down from the anchor ratings, the VRs, for loss severity,
and no notching
has been applied for non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML)
SML's IDR would be sensitive to any change in the ability or
propensity of SGL
to provide support. A change in SGL's IDR would likely trigger a
similar action
for SML.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN), Bank of Queensland
Limited (BOQ),
Heritage Bank Limited (HBL), Police Bank Limited (PBL)
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of the four other entities are
driven by their
VRs.
VR
Suncorp-Metway Limited, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank
of Queensland
Limited, Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited
The VRs could come under pressure should the banks compromise
their risk
appetite, most likely in the form of weaker underwriting
standards, looser risk
controls and more aggressive loan growth in order to increase
their company
profiles. A severe deterioration in asset quality could result
in weaker
operating profitability and capitalisation, and trigger negative
rating action.
Positive rating actions are unlikely given the entities' modest
market shares in
their key markets, although SML's franchise is less of a
constraint to its
ratings relative to the other regional banks. Weaker funding and
liquidity
profiles relative to international peers and increasing pressure
on earnings
growth in a low credit growth and interest rate environment are
also limiting
factors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SML's Support Rating would be sensitive to changes in the
assumptions around the
ability and propensity of the parent, SGL to provide timely
support in need. A
significant reduction in SGL's ability to support SML, as
measured by capital
surplus to minimum targets, without a commensurate improvement
in SML's
standalone credit profile (measured by the VR) could place
downward pressure on
ratings. The Support Rating would also be reviewed if Fitch no
longer considered
SML to be a core member of SGL.
SML's Support Rating Floor and the Support Ratings and Support
Rating Floors of
BEN, BOQ, HBL and PBL are sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Australian sovereign to provide
timely support.
No change to the propensity of the authorities to provide
support appears
imminent despite global moves, although we expect Australia's
resolution
framework to be strengthened in the medium term. This would
result in the
removal of any assumption of sovereign support. Negative action
on the Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the Australian regional
banks will not have
a direct impact on their IDRs, which are currently driven by
their VRs (BEN,
BOQ, HBL and PBL) or institutional support (SML).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect the issuers' relevant anchor ratings, the VR
for BEN, BOQ, and
HBL.
The rating actions are as follows:
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+';
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'; and
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2';
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'; and
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'.
BOQ Specialist (Aust) Limited (BOQS):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; Rating Withdrawn
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; Rating Withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; Rating Withdrawn
Heritage Bank Limited (HBL):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor';
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+/F2'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at BBB.
Police Bank Ltd (PBL):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; and
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do (SML, HBL, PBL)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne (BEN, BOQ)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche (SML, HBL, BOQ)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Andrea Jaehne (PBL)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Jack Do (BEN)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
