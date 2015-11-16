(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has assigned
National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' to PT Indosat Tbk's
(Indosat;
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR794bn senior unsecured bonds and
IDR106bn sukuk ijarah
issues.
The issues are from Indosat's IDR9trn bond programme and IDR1trn
sukuk ijarah
programme - affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' on 27 March 2015 - and are
consequently rated
at the same level as the programmes. Indosat will use the issue
proceeds to
refinance its existing US dollar debt, and to fund capex and
spectrum licence
annual fees.
The sukuk rating is at the same level as Indosat's National
Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)' given the sukuk's structure. This reflects Fitch's
view that default
of these unsecured obligations would reflect default of the
entity in accordance
with Fitch's rating definitions. The rating also takes into
account the sukuk's
structure and documentation, which includes the following
features:
- Indosat's obligations under the documentation rank pari passu
with its other
unsecured obligations
- Indosat's commitment to irrevocably purchase the assets on
maturity or the
declaration of event of default by the trustee;
- The price payable is the aggregate of the outstanding face
amount of the sukuk
plus any accrued and unpaid periodic distribution amounts;
- On any periodic distribution date, Indosat will pay the sukuk
holders rental
due under the lease agreement for the sukuk assets, which is
intended to be
sufficient to fund the periodic distribution amounts payable by
Indosat.
The transaction will be governed by Indonesian law. Fitch does
not express an
opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are
enforceable under the
Indonesian law. However, Fitch considers Indosat's intentions to
support its
sukuk obligations. Fitch's rating for the certificates reflects
the agency's
belief that Indosat would stand behind its obligations.
Furthermore, by
assigning ratings to the programme and certificates to be issued
under it, Fitch
does not express an opinion on the programme structure's
compliance with sharia
principles.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent's Support: Indosat's 'BBB' IDR incorporates a three-notch
uplift from its
standalone credit profile of 'BB' based on its strategic and
financial linkages
with its 65% parent, Ooredoo Q.S.C (Ooredoo; A+/Stable).
Ooredoo's bond and loan
documents contain a cross-default clause covering significant
subsidiaries,
including Indosat. Indosat is one of Ooredoo's largest and
fastest-growing
subsidiaries, accounting for about 20% of Ooredoo's group
revenue and 21% of
EBITDA in 9M15.
Standalone 'BB': Indosat's standalone credit profile of 'BB' is
based on its
second-largest market position in Indonesia with a 20% revenue
market share,
operating EBITDAR margin of over 40% and a moderate 2014 funds
flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 2.4x. Capex is likely
to stabilise at
around IDR7trn following the completion of its network
modernisation in 2015.
Lower Profitability: We believe that Indosat's 2015-2016
operating EBITDAR
margin will decline towards 40% (2014: 42.5%) due to changing
revenue mix as
lower-margin data services substitute more profitable voice and
text services.
We estimated data's EBITDA margin is around 15%-20% - much lower
than
traditional voice and text's profitability of over 40%.
Exposure to Rupiah Depreciation: Indosat is exposed to rupiah
depreciation as
43% of its IDR26.9trn debt as at end-September 2015 is in US
dollars, of which
around 54% is hedged through forward contracts. It also pays
about USD40m-45m in
tower lease rentals denominated in US dollars, which further
exposes its EBITDA
to currency risk. However, management's strategy to gradually
refinance its US
dollar debt through rupiah debt will mitigate the forex risk
over the medium
term.
Positive FCF: We forecast that Indosat will generate 2%-3% in
FCF margin from
2015 as its cash flow from operations of IDR8trn will be
sufficient to fund its
capex of IDR7trn and dividends of around IDR200bn-300bn. The
ratio of capex to
revenue for 2015-2016 is likely to trend down to around 28%-30%
(2014: 33%)
given the completion of its network modernisation.
Competition to Stabilise: We expect competition to stabilise as
smaller and
weaker telcos are now focusing on profitability rather than
market share. The
industry could further consolidate as smaller unprofitable
telcos may seek M&A
due to depressed data tariffs and the significant investment
needed for
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) roll-out.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by low single-digit percentage in 2015 driven
by data
services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to decline towards 40% due to
data-led substitution
of more profitable voice and text services and depressed data
tariffs. (Please
refer to "2015 Outlook: Indonesian Telecommunications Services",
dated 11
November 2014 for details on Fitch's view on the industry.)
- Positive FCF margin of 2%-3% starting 2015 as capex/revenue
trends down to
28%-30%.
- Effective interest rate to increase to 8.5%-9% over the Fitch
base case as
Indosat replaces its lower-cost US dollar debt through rupiah
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme, issuance and class ratings are at the highest
level on the
National Ratings scale and therefore cannot be upgraded.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any weakening of the links between Indosat and Ooredoo
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.0x on a sustained
basis.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Hinges on Refinancing: Indosat's cash balance of
IDR3.7trn as of
end-September 2015 will be insufficient to meet its short-term
maturities of
around IDR4.3trn due over the next 12 months. However, we
believe that Indosat
has reasonable refinancing ability, with access to the capital
markets and local
banks amid the implied support from Ooredoo. At end-September
2015, the average
debt maturity is comfortable at 3.1 years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 March 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Nati