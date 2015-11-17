(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National
Australia Bank
Limited's (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 25 EUR750m mortgage
covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total
outstanding
issuance to AUD19.3bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in November
2022, and benefits
from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate), and the asset
percentage (AP) relied
upon in Fitch's analysis of 89.5%, which is used in the asset
coverage test and
is equal to Fitch's break-even AP. This supports a tested rating
of 'AA' on a
probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit for
recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable
Outlook on
NAB's IDR.
The 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5% corresponds to a break-even
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%. The asset-disposal loss
component of 13.9%
remains the main driver of the break-even OC due to the
significant maturity
mismatch between the cover assets (16.2 years) and the
liabilities (5.4 years).
This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 3.9%. The
cash-flow
valuation component reduces the 'AAA' break-even OC by 5.2%,
reflecting the
longer weighted-average life of the assets versus the
outstanding liabilities
and the excess spread available under the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: NAB's IDR is downgraded by four notches; the D-Cap falls
by more than
three categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in our
analysis rises
above the 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Hebenstreit
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0360
Committee Chairperson
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
