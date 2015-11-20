(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal &
Sun Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'A' and its
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has
also affirmed RSA
Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on
the IFS rating
and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital
securities guaranteed by
RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP400m 2045, and GBP375m perpetual) have
been affirmed at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect RSA's strong business franchise in the
group's core markets
despite the difficulties it has faced, particularly in its Irish
business. They
also reflect its improved earnings and capital position since
its strategic
review announced in February 2014.
RSA has achieved a significant increase in capital resources as
a result of
management actions taken since the strategic review. This
includes the
announcement in September of the sale of its Latin American
operations for
GBP403m, bringing total agreed disposal proceeds to GBP1.2bn to
date.
Fitch views RSA's end-3Q15 Insurance Groups Directive (IGD)
coverage and Prism
Factor Based Model (FBM) score as commensurate with the ratings.
RSA's
risk-adjusted capitalisation is 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's
Prism FBM. At
end-3Q15 RSA reported IGD coverage of 2.2x, which was unchanged
from end-1H15.
Fitch expects RSA's performance to continue to improve as the
group's cost
reduction programme and rebalancing of the underwriting
portfolio continue. RSA
reported continued progress against cost reduction targets and
its underwriting
results in 3Q15 were ahead of plan in the core markets of the
UK, Canada and
Scandinavia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to maintain a combined ratio of better than 97% (1H15:
96.9%, 2014:
99.5%) could lead to a downgrade. The ratings could also be
downgraded if the
return on equity falls below 10% (1H15: 9.7%).
Furthermore, if IGD coverage falls below 1.7x or the Prism FBM
score falls to
'Adequate', this could lead to a downgrade.
Sustained improvement in capital strength as evidenced by a
Prism FBM score of
'Very Strong' combined with continued improvements in operating
performance
could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994492
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.