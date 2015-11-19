(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian
life insurer
Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A+' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable
Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's ownership structure and
importance in the
Norwegian life market, its strong capital adequacy, as well as
its
market-leading position in the occupational pension market for
public sector
entities in Norway. KLP is a mutual organisation whose
policyholders and clients
are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities
legally cannot
default on their obligations, rely on 'AAA' state support, if
required, and have
a statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. Fitch views
the ownership
structure and potential support as key factors underpinning
KLP's ratings.
In 3Q15 low interest rates and falling equity markets resulted
in
weaker-than-expected operating profit for the quarter. KLP
reported a negative
value-adjusted return on its common investment portfolio for the
quarter. As a
result, financial buffers were weakened with the securities
adjustment fund
falling by NOK2.1bn to NOK17.5bn. KLP remains strongly
capitalised in accordance
with both the regulatory solvency margin and Fitch's own
assessment of capital
adequacy. The regulatory solvency margin ratio was 245% at
end-3Q15 (end-2014:
228%).
In Fitch's opinion, the threat to profitability and
capitalisation arising from
a prolonged low interest rate environment is substantially
mitigated by
Norwegian life insurers' ability to annually re-price the
interest rate
guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes.
Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical
diversification and
growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension
schemes. KLP's
customers will have the opportunity to establish their own
pension funds, which
will pose the biggest challenge to the company over the medium
term.
KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with
total assets of
NOK527bn at end-3Q15. The company provides pension, financing
and insurance
services to the local government sector and state health
enterprises as well as
to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is
62%-owned by Norwegian
municipalities and counties, 27% by the Norwegian government via
state health
enterprises, and 11% by public sector enterprises.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely unless KLP can greatly enhance the scale
and
profitability of its non-life operations, while maintaining or
improving its
strong group capital position.
KLP could be downgraded upon a loss of business from local
authorities or if a
material number of its municipal clients set up proprietary
schemes. In
addition, a material depletion of capital strength, to a level
at which
supplementary reserves are insufficient to fund one year of
minimum investment
guarantees, could also contribute to a downgrade.
