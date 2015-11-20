(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank
Austria AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at
'bbb+'. In
addition, Fitch has placed Bank Austria's senior debt rating of
'BBB+' on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE).
The rating actions follow the announcement on 11 November 2015
by Bank Austria's
parent, Unicredit SpA (UC, BBB+/Stable/bbb+), of its 2018
strategic plan, which
includes a transfer of Bank Austria's Central and Eastern
European (CEE)
subsidiaries to UC and a sale or a restructuring of Bank
Austria's domestic
retail franchise by end-2016. This will considerably change Bank
Austria's
company profile but, in Fitch's view, is likely to have neutral
implications for
its risk profile.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of Bank Austria's IDRs and Support Rating
reflects our view that
the announced restructuring does not affect UC's high propensity
to support its
Austrian subsidiary. We believe that Bank Austria's importance
for UC will not
decrease materially despite the planned transfer of its CEE
subsidiaries and its
41% stake in its Turkish unit to UC, where the group's CEE
activities will be
centralised.
The affirmation also reflects our opinion that, following the
transfer of the
CEE business, UC's ability to support will no longer be
constrained by Bank
Austria's size relative to the group's parent. We expect Bank
Austria's
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) to decrease to about EUR30bn or 7%
of UC's total (or
significantly less if it sells its retail business) from
EUR131bn or a third of
UC's total at end-3Q15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of Bank Austria's VR reflects our expectation
that the bank will
emerge from the restructuring with a significantly narrower,
more focused
business model but that the implications for its risk profile
are likely to be
broadly neutral.
The bank's considerably reduced business scope is likely to
affect its company
profile as it will eventually include, in our view, a moderately
profitable
corporate banking franchise and, if retained, a low-margin and
initially hardly
profitable retail banking business, which is likely to incur
substantial
restructuring costs in the medium term. We believe that the
combination of weak
performance and strong contractual protection enjoyed by some of
its employees
makes a sale of the retail business uncertain.
A sale of the retail business would likely turn Bank Austria
into a
predominantly wholesale bank, albeit one with a solid client
portfolio and a
significant market position in Austrian corporate banking but
lacking strong
pricing power. In addition, the new business model focused on
the small Austrian
market will no longer benefit from its current strong geographic
diversification, which has been so far underpinned by the bank's
presence in 13
CEE markets.
The downsized bank could benefit from its focus on domestic
assets in light of
the solid operating environment in Austria (AA+/Stable), which
is considerably
more developed and resilient than most CEE economies in which
the bank has been
operating so far. The focus on a single market with a consistent
regulatory
framework should also significantly reduce complexity and could
have positive
implications for the bank's underwriting standards and risk
controls relative to
some less advanced CEE markets. We believe that UC's growth and
risk appetite in
Austria will remain moderate in the foreseeable future.
The spin-off of the CEE portfolio will strongly relieve the
bank's asset quality
and we expect its non-performing loan ratio to decrease to the
low
single-digits. On the other hand, the downsized bank's loan book
will be
significantly less granular, especially if the domestic retail
portfolio is
divested. This is likely to be compounded by the shrinkage of
the bank's capital
base as we expect most of its capital hitherto allocated to CEE
to be
transferred to the group's parent.
However, we expect this to be adequately mitigated by the solid
credit quality
of the bank's large corporate borrowers. The exit from CEE is
also likely to
improve the bank's market risk profile by reducing its exposure
to foreign
currency risk.
The CEE business is currently facing heavy losses in Ukraine, a
fairly modest
(but still reasonable) performance in Russia and one-off charges
in various
other CEE countries. The Ukrainian subsidiary is up for sale,
and exclusive
talks with a potential buyer are ongoing. However, CEE has
historically
contributed the lion's share of Bank Austria's profits and we
expect weaker
through-the-cycle internal capital generation after the planned
spin-off of the
CEE portfolio. This could be mitigated by a sale of the retail
business at
acceptable terms or a partial run-down on Bank Austria's balance
sheet if
restructuring costs are contained.
We estimate that the abovementioned VR drivers are likely to
have neutral
implications for the bank's overall risk profile, which should
therefore remain
commensurate with the current 'bbb+' VR. The affirmation of the
VR also reflects
our expectation that UC will remain committed to maintaining a
solid capital
structure at Bank Austria that is in line with market
expectations, including a
comfortable buffer above regulatory requirements.
We also assume Bank Austria will retain a reasonably solid
funding and liquidity
profile. The VR also takes into account the fungibility of
capital and funding
within the UC group and our expectations that Bank Austria's
downsizing should
improve UC's ability to provide its subsidiary with ongoing
capital or funding
support, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The RWE on Bank Austria's senior debt rating reflects the
possibility that some
outstanding senior notes could be sold together with the
Austrian retail
portfolio. Their rating would then be driven by the credit
profile of the buyer,
which could be stronger, similar or weaker than Bank Austria's
'BBB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
Bank Austria's Long- and Short-term IDRs are now equalised with
- and are thus
subject to the same sensitivities as - UC's IDRs, as the
standalone credit
profile will no longer influence the IDRs. A change to UC's IDRs
would trigger a
corresponding change to Bank Austria's IDRs.
In addition, a scenario in which UC would no longer consider the
downsized Bank
Austria as core to its strategy could trigger a notching of Bank
Austria's
Long-term IDR from that of UC, potentially by several notches.
However, we view
this scenario as unlikely in the foreseeable future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside is limited for the VR in light of the narrow
diversification and
predominantly wholesale nature of Bank Austria's future business
model. This is
likely to constrain the VR within the 'bbb' category, even if
the bank retains
and significantly improves the performance of its retail
business.
The VR would most likely be downgraded if UC targets for the
reorganised Bank
Austria a more aggressive financial profile than we currently
expect. A
downgrade could also arise from a failure to address a
deterioration of the
domestic retail business' performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
We expect to resolve the RWE on the senior debt rating when a
sale of the
Austrian retail business is concluded or when UC makes a final
decision to
retain and continue to operate the portfolio on Bank Austria's
balance sheet.
The resolution of the RWE could extend beyond the typical
six-month horizon as
technical, legal and regulatory aspects may delay the process,
which we expect
to be concluded by end-2016.
In case of a sale of the retail business, the rating of the
individual senior
notes will depend on whether some or all of these notes are
transferred to the
new owner or retained by Bank Austria. Any notes transferred to
the buyer could
be upgraded, downgraded or affirmed, depending on Fitch's
assessment of the
buyer's credit quality. Any notes retained by Bank Austria would
be equalised
with the bank's Long-term IDR and become subject to the same
sensitivities.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: 'BBB+' placed on RWE
