(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 15 (Fitch) Recent shakeups around Toshiba
Corporation have
driven out credit default swap (CDS) spreads to their widest
level in three
years, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case study
snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Toshiba widened out 45% over the past week to
price at the
widest levels since 2012. The cost of credit protection on
Toshiba has also
risen significantly in the last six months and is now pricing
firmly in
non-investment grade territory.
"Souring market sentiment for Toshiba is likely being driven by
concerns
surrounding management shake-ups, accounting scandals and
disappointing
earnings," said Director Diana Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services
with operations
in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is comprised of: Fitch
Ratings, a global
leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a
leading provider of
credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; BMI
Research, an
independent provider of country risk and industry analysis
specializing in
emerging and frontier markets; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent
training and
professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London
and New York,
Fitch Group is majority owned by Hearst.