BANGKOK, November 16 (Fitch) Advanced Info Service Public
Company Limited (AIS;
BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable), which won 4G spectrum at a recent auction
in Thailand,
should have sufficient buffer to support the investment,
although its credit
metrics are likely to deteriorate, which will reduce its rating
headroom, Fitch
Ratings says.
The final prices for Thailand's 1.8GHz telecoms spectrum at the
auction on 12
November 2015 were significantly higher than Fitch's
expectation. If the
competition in the 900MHz spectrum auction scheduled for
December 2015 is
equally intense and AIS acquires the spectrum at a significantly
higher price
than we expect, we may consider negative rating action should
the company's
funds flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rise above
1.5x.
The high upfront spectrum fee and sustained high capex for
network expansion
will raise net debt for most telcos, and thus their financial
leverage is likely
to deteriorate over the next two years. Free cash flow will be
negative as these
operators are likely to maintain high dividend payouts. Fitch
estimates AIS's
FFO-adjusted net leverage will rise by 0.5x over the next two
years due to the
additional investment in 1.8GHz spectrum. At end-9M15,
FFO-adjusted net leverage
for AIS, Thailand's largest mobile phone operator by revenue,
remained low at
0.8x.
Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited (AWN;
AA+(tha)/Stable), a wholly owned
subsidiary of AIS, and True Move H Universal Communication
Company Limited, a
subsidiary of True Corporation Public Company Limited (True; Not
Rated), won the
auction for 1.8GHz spectrum with final prices of THB41.0bn and
THB39.8bn
respectively, compared with the starting auction price of
THB15.9bn.
The stiff competition at this auction suggests that the next one
for 900MHz
could be equally intense. Operators, particularly those who did
not win any
1.8GHz spectrum, are likely to compete aggressively to secure
the spectrum,
which will be crucial to remain competitive in an environment
where data is
increasingly important to drive revenue growth.
Fitch expects additional spectrum to boost telcos' network
capacity and help
mobile operators meet the expected rapid growth in mobile data
traffic, which is
likely to continue to be main driver of operators' traffic
growth as data
services are increasingly adopted by the mass-market consumer.
As data use
grows, operators face the challenge of monetising this
additional traffic, as
unlimited data packages are still prevalent in the market.
AIS is likely to benefit most from the new spectrum allocation,
enabling it to
launch 4G services. AIS has been slow in launching new services
and technology
compared with its competitors because of limited bandwidth; the
company had
only 15MHz operating bandwidth on the 2.1GHz spectrum, which was
largely
occupied by 3G services and left no room for 4G services. Total
Access
Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC; BBB/AA(tha)/Stable),
the
second-largest operator by revenue, has the largest operating
bandwidth of
50MHz, while True Corporation Public Company Limited's mobile
business has 30MHz
(including the 850Mhz spectrum rented from CAT Telecom Public
Company Limited).
Both have provided the 4G service on a limited scale.
