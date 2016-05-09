(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, May 08 (Fitch) The Chinese big five state-owned
automakers' (Big Five)
standalone credit profiles are primarily underpinned by their
core Sino-foreign
joint ventures (JVs), which are the groups' main source of
profits and internal
liquidity in the form of cash dividends. Any ratings are likely
to benefit from
some notching uplift reflecting strong government support, says
Fitch Ratings in
the latest blue book series on the Chinese corporate sector.
The Big Five, namely, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation
(Group), Dongfeng
Motor Corporation, FAW Group Corporation, China Chang'an
Automobile Group
Corporation and Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC Group,
A-/Stable), derive
the vast majority of their vehicle sales and net profits from
JVs with global
auto-manufacturers. The JV structure helps lower business risks
through shared
capital commitments, shortened product development cycles and
use of foreign JV
partners' established brand images and proven safety records. A
multiple-JV
strategy helps the Big Five diversify across brands and
products, but
geographical concentration in China remains a key risk given
that the Big Five's
exports and overseas operations remain insignificant.
Fitch expects government support to remain strong for the Big
Five, as they are
the backbone of China's automobile industry, which is
strategically important to
the nation's economic development, employment and industrial
upgrading. Fitch
rates BAIC Group and Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited
(A/Stable), a
subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, using a bottom-up
approach with a
three-notch uplift to reflect the support they receive,
including capital
injections, fiscal subsidies, project coordination, financing
arrangements and
government-sourced vehicle orders.
Fitch proportionately consolidates the financials of the Big
Five's core JVs to
better reflect their financial health. Leading Sino-foreign JVs
mostly have lean
balance sheets - net cash positions in some cases - as they have
enjoyed good
profitability and steady free-cash-flow, thanks to their
favourable cost
structures compared to global peers and leadership in China's
passenger vehicle
market, where unit sales have tripled from 2008 to 2015.
However, slowing
passenger vehicle demand and intensifying competition could
dampen JVs'
profitability and operating cash flows in coming years.
Proportionately consolidated group financial profiles may
positively reflect the
core JVs' financial strength, but large capex needs and weak
profitability of
other subsidiaries and affiliates, for example, proprietary
brand passenger
vehicles and new energy vehicles, may absorb the JV cash
dividend payments and
require additional debt funding. This can result in significant
cash drains and
increased leverage, which put pressure on the ratings.
Fitch's report, titled "China Big Five Automakers: JVs Underpin
Group Credit
Profile" is the latest in a series of Fitch China Research
Initiative
publications dedicated to providing comprehensive, in-depth
research and insight
into the key credit aspects of corporate sectors in China. The
full report is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
Contact:
Jing Yang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3017
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
