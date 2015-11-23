(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report
released today,
that risks for Singapore real estate investment trusts (SREITs)
will increase in
2016 because weak economic fundamentals will weigh on demand
while new supply is
added into most sectors.
The agency expects SREITs with stronger balance sheets to become
more
acquisitive in 2016 as they try to boost earnings growth by
capitalising on
lower asset valuations. Sector leverage (defined as debt/total
assets) is likely
to increase in 2016 as a result.
We expect hospitality SREITs' earnings to continue declining,
but at a slower
pace in 2016 because we think visitor arrivals into Singapore
will recover.
Nevertheless growth in hotel room supply in Singapore will
continue to outpace
demand, leaving operating conditions challenging for the sector.
We expect
ratings of CDL Hospitality Trust (BBB-/Stable) and Far East
Hospitality Trust
(FEHT, BBB-/Stable) to remain stable, supported by strong
balance sheets, and
around 40%-50% of income stemming from fixed rent.
Pressure on industrial SREITs' earnings will increase in 2016
due to the weak
global economic climate. We expect lower-specification
industrial assets, such
as warehouses and multi-user factories, to see weaker rental
reversions than for
higher-specification assets, such as business parks. The demand
for business
parks is stronger, and a significant part of the new supply is
pre-leased. The
rating of Mapletree Industrial Trust (BBB+/Stable) is likely to
remain stable,
given that its assets are diverse and rentals are competitive,
and because its
financial profile is robust.
The strong performance of healthcare SREITs is likely to
continue in 2016,
supported by robust demand for their services and an ageing
population in Asia.
Healthcare SREITs' long-term lease structures with a high degree
of rental
protection and their high proportion of fixed-rate debt will
also support
earnings growth. The rating of Parkway Life REIT (BBB/Stable) is
likely to
remain stable, supported by its robust asset-quality, sound
lease structures,
and its healthy financial profile.
The full report "2016 Outlook: Singapore Real Estate Investment
Trusts: Higher
Risks for Hospitality and Industrial REITs; More Acquisitions
Expected", is
available on www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
