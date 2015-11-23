(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesian
Homebuilders
here
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
weak demand to
continue to weigh on the Indonesian housing sector in 2016,
which is likely to
undermine homebuilders' presales and put more stress on
leverage.
The Rating Outlook for the six Fitch-rated Indonesian
homebuilders is Stable,
supported by their generally strong franchise and brand
creation, track record
in project execution, wide profit margins - and in some cases,
strong recurring
income streams from investment properties, which support
debt-servicing during
downturns. Of the six companies, PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk's
(B+/Stable) credit
profile is the most stressed as a result of the challenging
conditions in 2015.
The overall negative outlook for the sector could turn stable if
there is a
stronger-than-expected recovery in domestic demand and
confidence. However we do
not expect this at least until 2H16.
The full report "2016 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
