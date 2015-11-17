(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, November 16 (Fitch) Depressed prices and high wages
will continue to
weaken the credit profiles of Sri Lanka's listed tea plantation
companies (those
that derive more than 50% of their revenue from tea), Fitch
Ratings says.
The combined leverage, calculated as net debt/EBITDA, of all
listed Sri Lankan
tea plantation companies has risen to 9.9x at end-September 2015
from 2.4x in
2013 as low prices and cost increases have significantly
impaired the
profitability and cash flow generation of the companies. Fitch
expects sector
leverage to remain at high levels in the long term because of
regular wage
increases and low productivity compared with other leading tea
exporting
countries.
The average price at the September 2015 Colombo tea auction -
where all
plantation companies sell more than 90% of their production -
fell to LKR370/kg,
the lowest price since February 2012. This was largely due to
lower demand from
Sri Lanka's key customers, including Turkey, Russia and the
Middle East.
At the same time, labour costs, which form about 70% of tea
plantation
companies' production costs, have risen 25%-30% in the last few
years. As a
result, the average EBITDA margin of listed tea companies has
narrowed by more
than 10 pp between 2013 and 1H15, with most of them posting
operating losses so
far in 2015.
The higher wages stem from the collective agreements between
trade unions and
plantation companies, which call for wage increases every two
years. These
increases have averaged 20% in the recent rounds, and they are
not linked to
productivity. Each time the wage increases are enforced, sector
margins narrow -
a cycle that Fitch believes has become fixed in the cost
structure of the
sector.
Ongoing negotiations for the 2015 wage increase are currently at
a deadlock,
with trade unions demanding a 60% increase while the companies
are seeking a
deferral till next year or a maximum increase of 10% given the
low selling
prices and their struggle to break even. Current auction prices
are hovering
around LKR400/kg, which remain well below the average production
cost of
LKR450/kg, and any wage increase would undermine the
profitability of the tea
companies.
The Sri Lankan government in October 2015 allocated LKR1.0bn to
purchase tea at
the Colombo auction to drive prices to LKR450/kg. The last time
the government
intervened to prop up tea prices was in 2008. Fitch believes
this measure, which
has yet to be implemented, will be detrimental to the sector as
it will make Sri
Lankan tea less competitive in a global market that is
over-supplied.
