(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre
SA's (Mapfre)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its core operating
subsidiaries'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlooks
are Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Mapfre's IDR reflects the group's sustained
robust operating
performance and consistently 'Strong' risk-adjusted
capitalisation as measured
by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM), despite operating
within markets
characterised by difficult economic conditions. This resilience
is also
reflected in the group's operating companies' IFS ratings being
one notch higher
than the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable).
In 3Q15 Mapfre reported a deterioration in its combined ratio to
98.7% (3Q14:
95.8%) as a result of a large volume of weather-related claims
in the US, which
contributed 1.7% to the loss ratio. However, the five-year
average combined
ratio is strong at 96.4% and Fitch expects Mapfre to maintain a
robust
underwriting performance.
Fitch considers Mapfre strongly capitalised, based on a 'Strong'
score from the
agency's FBM. Shareholders' funds declined by 3.9% to EUR8.6bn
driven by the
decrease in the market value of the investment portfolio in 2Q15
but the group's
regulatory solvency ratio remains strong at 253% at 1H15
(end-2014: 259%).
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America, particularly Brazil. Mapfre is the
sixth-largest
European non-life insurer and the largest insurance group in
Latin America.
However, Spain's sovereign rating continues to weigh on the
group's ratings. The
ratio of Spanish fixed income instruments to shareholders' funds
remained high
at 1H15 at 145% (YE14: 142%), which leaves Mapfre substantially
exposed to the
Spanish economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the
Spanish insurance
market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a
material impact on
its capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the
Spanish sovereign
is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of
Spain's sovereign
rating, together with strong group capitalisation (as measured
by, for example,
the group's Prism FBM remaining 'Strong') or exposure to Spanish
sovereign debt
falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Mapfre Familiar
Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos
Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros
Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+''; Outlook Stable
EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 203 530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994297
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.