(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Poland-based
Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o.'s (ZKM)
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and its National
Long-term rating
at 'A+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed ZKM's PLN220m tram and PLN60m bus
revenue bond
programmes and their bonds' Long-term local currency ratings at
'BBB+' and
National Long-term ratings at 'AA-(pol)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's view, ZKM's and its revenue bond programmes' links
with the city
remain strong. Based on the top-down approach under our
public-sector entities
rating criteria, the ratings of the revenue bond programmes and
ZKM are one and
two notches lower than the ratings of the City of Gdansk
(A-/Stable;
AA(pol)/Stable), respectively.
The one-notch differential between the revenue bond programmes
and the City of
Gdansk's ratings reflects the lack of an explicit guarantee for
the bond
programmes issued by the city. However, a support agreement
links their ratings
to those of the city.
ZKM's ratings are two notches lower than the city to reflect the
lower legal
protection of non-bondholders compared with revenue bondholders.
The bondholders
have a first claim on revenues in the tram and bus venture
accounts (VA) for an
amount equal to the next 12 months of bond service obligations.
This provides
preferential treatment as far as the timeliness of repayment is
concerned. In
addition, the bondholders have a pledge on venture assets,
excluding them from
the bankruptcy estate, which in case of liquidation subordinates
non-bondholders.
The multi-year contract for bus and tram transport services
between the city and
ZKM provides the company with over 90% of its total revenue. The
contract
complies with EU resolution 1370/2007 and the remuneration for
transport service
paid by the city covers all ZKM's costs and ensures a reasonable
profit for the
company. Fitch does not expect any negative changes to the
company's business
model and to the financing of ZKM under the contract, and
assumes stable and
predictable inflows for ZKM in the long term.
Annual inflows to the VA significantly exceed annual obligations
to revenue bond
holders and Fitch expects the VA's liquidity to remain high.
Cash paid into the
tram VA was PLN59.8m in 1H15, while obligations to its bond were
PLN17.5m. For
buses, these figures were PLN63.4m and PLN12.0m, respectively.
Fitch expects the leverage ratios to continue to improve in line
with the rise
in EBITDA and the bond redemption in progress. At end-2014 gross
debt was 207%
of equity or 5.8x EBITDA (2013: 238% and 6.3x). At end-1H15
ZKM's debt was
PLN195m and comprised entirely revenue bonds (tram PLN183.6m;
bus PLN11.4m) and
debt service coverage (DSCR) was 2.72x, above the contract
covenant of 1.1x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ZKM's ratings could be downgraded if the links between ZKM and
the City of
Gdansk weaken. A downgrade of Gdansk's ratings could also impact
ZKM. The
revenue bonds may be downgraded if their status in the capital
structure weakens
or if the VA's liquidity deteriorates.
ZKM and its revenue bonds may be upgraded if the City of
Gdansk's ratings are
upgraded, assuming ZKM's and its revenue bond programmes' links
with the city
remain as strong, or if the programmes benefit from an explicit
guarantee by the
city.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994226
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.