(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Kazakhstan
Mortgage Company's (KMC) Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and Long-term local currency IDR to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'. The
Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F3'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded the Long-term local currency rating on
KMC's outstanding
senior debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and the Long-term local
currency rating on the
outstanding subordinated bonds to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The upgrade reflects KMC's strengthened strategic importance
following its
appointment as the priority provider of social rental housing
under the state's
Programme for Regions' Development until 2020 and extended
government support.
Consequently, Fitch has narrowed the notching from the republic
of Kazakhstan
(BBB+/Stable/F2) to one from two.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KMC's ratings reflect the company's ultimate ownership by the
government, its
high strategic importance in social housing and strong control
and oversight by
the state. However, the ratings also factor in moderate
integration with the
state as its financial flows and debt stock are not consolidated
in any
government bodies.
Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating criteria and
considers KMC a
credit-linked entity. Fitch views Kazakhstan as the ultimate
sponsor of KMC as
the company's shares are held by the National Managing Holding
Company Baiterek
(BBB+/Stable/F2), which is 100%-owned by the state.
KMC's role in the state housing policy has grown in 2015 when
the company was
selected as the prioritised participant of Kazakhstan's
Programme for Regions'
Development to 2020. Under this programme, KMC is required to
deliver about 1.5
million sq.m. of social rental housing across the republic until
2020. To
implement this programme KMC has received KZT92.5bn of
subsidised loans from
Baiterek in 2015 to be invested in social rental housing. This
resulted in an
increase of accumulated direct funding from state-owned
institutions to about
KZT160bn by 9M15 from KZT67bn at end-2014.
Funding was sourced from the National Fund of Kazakhstan in the
form of a
30-year subsidised loan with a 0.15% annual interest. Fitch
expects the
government to continue to provide financing, in varying forms,
to the state
housing programme during 2016-2019. The President of the
Republic has approved
the allocation of an additional KZT52.5bn funding from the
National Fund of
Kazakhstan in 2016.
KMC also receives indirect support from state-owned
institutions. At 1 September
2015, 78% (end-2014: 78%) of KMC's KZT90bn outstanding domestic
bonds were held
by state-owned institutions such as the Integrated Accumulative
Pension Fund,
Development Bank of Kazakhstan (BBB/Stable/F3) and House
Construction Savings
Bank of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/F2). This underpins Fitch's view
that KMC would
be eligible for government support in case of need.
KMC continues to operate under strong control and oversight from
the central
government. KMC's Board of Directors is controlled by the head
of Baiterek,
whose Board of Directors is chaired by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan. Baiterek
approves KMC's annual budgets, borrowing decisions, investments
and dividend
policy. The company is monitored by various state auditors and
controllers for
the use of funds allocated from the state budget and the
National Fund of
Kazakhstan.
Fitch views KMC's integration into the general government sector
as moderate.
The company has a separate budget and its debt is not
consolidated in state
debt. However, KMC relies heavily on funding received from the
government and
state-owned institutions in the form of equity injections,
subsidised loans and
financing through bond issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from an upgrade of the sovereign ratings
provided that
KMC's links to the government are unchanged, or from tighter
integration with
the sovereign, including an explicit government guarantee.
Changes to the legal status leading to a dilution of control or
weakening of
support by the sovereign could lead Fitch to widen the notching
from the
sovereign to two notches, resulting in a downgrade. A negative
rating action on
the Republic of Kazakhstan would also be reflected in KMC's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 95699 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 95699 01
Committee Chairperson
Senior Director
Raffaele Carnevale
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
