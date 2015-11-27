(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: European Automotive
Manufacturers
here
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
outlooks for
European automotive manufacturers in 2016 are both stable for
the sector and for
issuer ratings. This reflects our expectations for a modest
increase in global
new vehicle sales, including further growth in Europe, leading
to a further
small improvement in key credit metrics in 2016. It also
reflects uncertainties
about sales development in several large emerging markets and a
potential
gradual hike in investments and capex, notably related to
powertrain
development.
Earnings have strengthened in the past couple of years and we
expect the
European auto sector's aggregated operating margin to increase
only modestly in
2016 from our projections of about 6.5% in 2015 and 5.6% in
2014, excluding
exceptional items from the Volkswagen crisis. We also expect the
sector's
combined free cash flow to remain positive in 2016. In addition,
the sector's
overall liquidity remains healthy and we expect key credit
ratios to remain
strong in 2016.
For more information on Fitch's expectations for the sector in
the coming year,
see "2016 Outlook: European Automotive Manufacturers" on
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
