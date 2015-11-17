(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of
the ratings for
Constellation Brands Inc. (Constellation) and its subsidiary,
CIH International
S.a.r.l., including the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'.
The rating
affirmation follows the announcement by Constellation that it
has entered into a
definitive agreement to acquire Home Brew Mart which includes
craft beer brand,
Ballast Point, for a total consideration of approximately $1
billion.
As of Aug. 31, 2015, Constellation had $7.4 billion of debt
outstanding and $330
million in cash. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list
of ratings at
the end of this press release.
TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS
Fitch estimates a transaction multiple in the upper-20x range
based on Ballast's
2015 EBITDA. Constellation will fund the transaction through a
combination of
cash and debt. The transaction is expected to close by the end
of 2015, subject
to customary closing conditions.
Fitch views the acquisition as highly complementary with a
robust portfolio that
is innovation focused, which has been a modest weak point in the
past for
Constellation. The portfolio includes more than 40 different
styles of beer and
increases Constellation's exposure to the faster growing, high
end craft beer
and spirits segments. Ballast Point has grown its revenue base
almost threefold
to $49 million in 2014 from $14 million in 2012 and during the
first nine months
of 2015, revenue grew 166% to $86 million. While relatively
modest at only 2% of
overall revenue, Ballast Point's operations will materially
leverage
Constellation's distribution, marketing scale, supply chain and
market research
over time and should become a key aspect of Constellation's
overall growth
strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Will Increase Slightly, Further Improvement Expected in
FY2017
The acquisition will increase leverage (total debt/EBITDA) to
slightly greater
than 4x at the end of fiscal 2016 (year ending February 2016),
which would be
flat to fiscal 2015 year-end level. Leverage had decreased to
3.8x as of Aug.
31, 2015. Year to date, Constellation has generated better than
expected
operating cash flow (OCF) and margin expansion given industry
leading comparable
sales. Fitch now expects OCF to be more than $100 million higher
than initially
forecast for fiscal 2016 to $1.3 billion. Given the strong
operating trends in
Constellation's beer business, which generates more than 60% of
the company's
operating income, Fitch expects leverage should decrease to the
upper 3x range
in fiscal 2017 as growth in EBITDA should more than offset any
increased
borrowing to fund beer capacity expansion and a growing
dividend.
Hispanics, Premiumization Driving Growth
Fitch believes Constellation is well positioned to capture
long-term growth due
to its strong appeal to the Hispanic consumer coupled with the
ongoing trend
toward premiumization in the beer industry driven by Mexican
imports and craft
beer. Other growth factors include the expected sizeable
increase in Hispanic
consumers reaching the legal drinking age, growth in
distribution, and expansion
of drinking occasions due to increased draft and can
consumption.
The $4.75 billion Modelo acquisition (an additional true-up
payment of $543
million was made at the beginning of fiscal 2015) that closed in
fiscal 2014,
materially increased Constellation's diversity, scale and
exposure to
above-average market growth rates in the beer segment. For the
last 12 months,
Constellation generated more than 60% of segment operating
income from the beer
business compared to approximately 40% in fiscal 2013, and grew
beer depletion
volumes by approximately 9.5% which significantly outperformed
the U.S. beer
industry.
Comparatively, the overall U.S. beer industry has increased in
the low single
digits during the past two years after generally experiencing
low single-digit
declines for several years prior due to share loss as the
millennial generation
shifted preferences into wine and spirits along with a
recessionary
macroeconomic environment. As premiumization continues to affect
the beer
market, consumers are trading up for high-quality, flavorful
products in
above-premium, super-premium categories including hard cider and
flavored malt
beverages, craft and import offerings. While several imported
beer segments are
experiencing declines, Mexican imports continue to grow and have
been the
primary imports growth driver during the past several years.
Thus, Fitch expects Constellation will generate increased
long-term cash flows
driven by the above strong underlying fundamentals, further
leverage of new
product development innovation, and the potential for increased
cost of goods
sold efficiencies as the company brings expansion capacity
on-line. The Ballast
Point acquisition allows Constellation to more effectively
target different
demographic segments that are attracted to craft beer and
spirits and should
minimize potential cannibalization of its existing Mexican beer
and spirits
portfolio, thus supporting a slightly improved growth profile.
Leading Market Positions
Constellation's ratings consider the company's leading market
positions and
well-known liquor portfolio. According to the company,
Constellation is the
third-largest U.S. beer company with approximately 50% volume
share in the
import segment due to its Mexican beer portfolio that contains
five of the top
15 U.S. imported beers. Constellation is also one of the world's
largest wine
producers, is focused on growing premium brands, and is the
producer of one of
the fastest-growing premium brand vodkas, Svedka.
Constellation has begun to improve wine growth during the first
half of fiscal
2016 with focus brand depletion growth of more than 6% during
the second fiscal
quarter of 2016. Fitch's forecast assumes modest growth in wine
revenue for
fiscal 2016 after wine sales declined 1.2% in fiscal 2015. The
wine portfolio
had lagged the overall U.S. category in fiscal 2015 causing wine
dollar market
share to erode slightly, driven by competition in the
super-premium price
segment. The luxury/ super luxury wine segments have witnessed
strong volume and
dollar sales growth since 2010 as consumers continue to trade up
to wine priced
$20 and above. Constellation's recent acquisition of the luxury
wine brand,
Meomi, highlights the company's focus on improving the price mix
in the wine
portfolio.
CFO Growing, FCF Pressured Due to Elevated Capital Intensity
Fitch expects Constellation will generate increased cash flow
from operations
(CFO) driven by strong underlying fundamentals, further leverage
of new product
innovation, and increased efficiencies as expansion capacity
comes online. Fitch
has increased its expectations for CFO in FY2016 by more than
$100 million to
almost $1.3 billion due to higher operating earnings growth. The
company expects
capital expenditures for FY2016 will be in the range of $1.05
billion to $1.15
billion, with capital expenditures related to the Nava brewery
expansion in the
range of $950 million to $1.05 billion.
Fitch expects a free cash flow deficit of $50 million to $75
million in fiscal
2016, which compares to previous deficit expectations of
approximately $200
million. Constellation initiated a dividend of approximately
$240 million for
fiscal 2016. With accelerated investments for additional growth
related beer
capacity likely required due to continued high demand growth,
Fitch believes
Constellation's deficit will rise in FY2017 to approximately
$225 million
although EBITDA growth should more than offset increased
borrowing, resulting in
moderate leverage improvement.
Recovery Rating Notching
Constellation's bank obligations and the European borrower's
bank obligations
are secured by a 100% pledge of certain material U.S.
subsidiaries and a 65%
pledge of certain foreign subsidiaries and foreign holding
companies. The
European Borrower's obligations are additionally secured by a
100% direct pledge
of certain other foreign subsidiaries which includes the Mexican
brewery held by
CIH Holdings Mexico and the IP rights at the CI Cerveza
subsidiary. Fitch
believes the additional stock pledge for the European borrower
reflects a
superior recovery position at 'RR1'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's fiscal 2016 rating
case for the issuer
include:
--Consolidated revenue growth of 7.5% supported by depletion
growth in the beer
segment of approximately 9%;
--Operating income margin improvement for the beer segment of
approximately 200
basis points to 34%; modest increase in operating income margin
in the wine and
spirits segment to the high 23% range;
--Operating cash flow of almost $1.3 billion;
--FCF deficit in the range of $50 to $75 million. With
accelerated investments
for additional growth related beer capacity likely due to demand
growth, Fitch
believes Constellation's deficit will rise to approximately $225
million in
FY2017;
--Total debt to EBITDA leverage of approximately 4.1x versus
previous
expectations of 3.8x - 3.9x by the end of FY2016. For FY2017,
EBITDA expansion
should drive improvement to the upper-3x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While a ratings upgrade is not anticipated over the next 12
months, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include:
--Leverage such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA is under
3.5x or FFO
adjusted leverage is under 4.5x on a sustained basis;
--Demonstrated ability to improve and sustain FCF margin above
3.5%;
--Growing volume trends for their primary brands;
--Maintain EBIT margin in the mid-20% range and EBITDAR margin
of at least 30%.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Deterioration in volume trends leading to market share losses;
--Significant and ongoing deterioration in profitability due to
competitive
activity;
--Increased leverage such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA
moves above the
low 4x range or FFO adjusted leverage that moves above the low
5x range on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Constellation had a cash position of $330 million as of Aug. 31,
2015 with
nearly full availability ($15 million of outstanding letters of
credit) under
its $1.15 billion senior secured revolving credit facility that
matures in 2020.
Constellation also has two accounts receivable securitization
facilities that
provide additional borrowing capacity from $235 million up to
$330 million and
from $100 million up to $190 million structured to account for
the seasonality
of the company's business. Both facilities were extended an
additional 364-day
term in September 2015 and moderately upsized to provide
additional liquidity
capacity. The facilities were undrawn as of Aug. 31, 2015.
Upcoming debt maturities in fiscal 2017 include $700 million of
7.25% notes,
which Fitch expects will be refinanced. Annual amortization
requirements for the
term loans over the next three fiscal years is approximately $35
million
remaining in FY2016, $138 million in FY2017 and $138 million in
FY2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Constellation Brands, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+/RR4';
--$1,150 million senior secured revolver at 'BBB-/RR2';
--$1,271.6 million senior secured term loan A at 'BBB-/RR2';
--$241.9 million senior secured term loan A-1 at 'BBB-/RR2'.
CIH International S.a.r.l.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--$1,430.1 million European term loan A at 'BBB-/RR1'.
