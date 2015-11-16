(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 16 (Fitch) Subpar performance of late has
driven credit
default swap (CDS) spreads on Nordstrom, Inc. out to their
widest levels since
2012, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case study
snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Nordstrom widened out 75% over the past week,
underperforming
the broader North America Retail sector, the CDS of which
widened by 10%. CDS
credit protection on Nordstrom has also increased, moving from
the 'A/A-' space
for much of this year and now pricing in 'BBB' territory.
'Nordstrom's plunge in market sentiment is likely attributed to
weaker than
expected earnings and lowered outlook for the year,' said
Director Diana
Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
