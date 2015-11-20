(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views Automotores
Gildemeister
S.A.'s (AG) current liquidity position as untenable. AG's
negative free cash
flow (FCF) is expected to continue in 2015-2016 due to its
limited capacity to
cover interest expenses. This trend is expected to result in
lower liquidity by
the end of 2016. Assuming no change in the business fundamentals
and the
company's capital structure, Fitch estimates AG's 2015-2016
accumulative
negative FCF at around CLP 66,212 million, which represents 2.7x
the company's
liquidity position as of June 30, 2015.
AG is facing a challenging scenario for 2015-2016 in Chile and
Peru, its main
markets. Fitch's rating case assumes AG's total annual sales
average in the
62,000 to 58,000 unit range in 2015-2016, which represents a
10%-20% decline
over 2013-2014 levels. Fitch expects the company's revenue to
drop around 10% in
2015. Fitch's rating case projects EBITDA margins around 1.5%-2%
during
2015-2016. AG's 2015 EBITDA is estimated at around CLP12,465
million.
AG ended June 30, 2015 with a cash position and short-term debt
of CLP24 billion
(USD35 million) and CLP87 billion (USD125) million,
respectively. AG's current
negative FCF trend should put additional pressure on its
liquidity during
2015-2016. Liquidity relies on the company's capacity to renew
short-term debt
with banks. The sale of AG's real estate assets, which initially
was planned for
the second half of 2014, has been postponed and is not included
in Fitch's
rating case. AG had CLP667 billion (USD993 million) in total
adjusted debt at
the end of June 2015. This debt consists primarily of CLP576
billion (USD825
million) of on-balance-sheet debt, including the unsecured notes
due in 2021
(USD400 million) and 2023 (USD300 million), and an estimated
CLP92 billion
(USD131 million) of off-balance-sheet debt associated with lease
obligations
resulting from CLP13.1 billion (USD21 million) in rental
payments during the LTM
to June 2015.
Fitch currently rates Automotores Gildemeister S.A.'s (AG) as
follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'C';
--Local currency IDR at 'C';
--USD400 million unsecured senior notes due in 2021 at 'C/RR4';
--USD300 million unsecured senior notes due in 2023 at 'C/RR4'.
Contact:
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
