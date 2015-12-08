(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fonterra Downgrade: What
Investors Want to Know
here
SYDNEY, December 08 (Fitch) In a report released today, Fitch
Ratings addresses
the most common questions regarding its recent downgrade of
Fonterra
Co-operative Group Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR in
October 2015,
including the timing and size of the downgrade, as well as
challenges facing
Fonterra and its ratings Outlook.
With dairy prices falling to NZD4.40 per KgMS from a high of
NZD8.35 per KgMS
over a season, Fonterra's choice to support farmer-shareholder
financial
stability was to the detriment of its own, serving as the
catalyst for the
downgrade. The report also explains how the heightened
vulnerability to adverse
business conditions, which was only highlighted in the 2014-15
milk season,
together with the change in its policy towards
farmer-shareholders led to the
multiple downgrade.
At the same time, Fitch believes that the volatility in dairy
prices will remain
for the medium term, however Fonterra is well placed to deal
with the new
conditions, and recent action taken by Fonterra to reduce capex
and revert to
normal advance-rate milk payments should see its credit metrics
improve.
The full report, "Fonterra Downgrade: What Investors Want to
Know", is available
at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Kelly Amato
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000
Sajal Kishore
Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Fitch Downgrades Fonterra to 'A'; Outlook Stable
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.