(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fonterra Downgrade: What Investors Want to Know here SYDNEY, December 08 (Fitch) In a report released today, Fitch Ratings addresses the most common questions regarding its recent downgrade of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR in October 2015, including the timing and size of the downgrade, as well as challenges facing Fonterra and its ratings Outlook. With dairy prices falling to NZD4.40 per KgMS from a high of NZD8.35 per KgMS over a season, Fonterra's choice to support farmer-shareholder financial stability was to the detriment of its own, serving as the catalyst for the downgrade. The report also explains how the heightened vulnerability to adverse business conditions, which was only highlighted in the 2014-15 milk season, together with the change in its policy towards farmer-shareholders led to the multiple downgrade. At the same time, Fitch believes that the volatility in dairy prices will remain for the medium term, however Fonterra is well placed to deal with the new conditions, and recent action taken by Fonterra to reduce capex and revert to normal advance-rate milk payments should see its credit metrics improve. The full report, "Fonterra Downgrade: What Investors Want to Know", is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Kelly Amato Associate Director +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 Sajal Kishore Director +61 2 8256 0321 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Fitch Downgrades Fonterra to 'A'; Outlook Stable