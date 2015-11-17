(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today
affirmed
Japan-based Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s (MHBK) THB3bn senior unsecured
notes due
September 2018 at 'AAA(tha)'. This follows the recent
affirmation of MHBK's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'
with Stable
Outlook on 17 November 2015 (see "Fitch Upgrades SMFG; Affirms
Other Major
Japanese Banks" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National rating on the notes is based on MHBK's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', which is at the same level
with Thailand's
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A-' and hence correlated to
'AAA(tha)', the
highest rating on Thailand's National rating scale.
MHBK's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is based on sovereign
support, and is at
the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-' as the bank is
considered a
systemically important financial institution in Japan.
MHBK is one of the subsidiaries of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
(A-/Stable). The
group is the second-largest bank in Japan by total assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on MHBK's senior notes is the highest on
the National
scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible.
A downgrade could be triggered if MHBK's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR is lower
than Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, either through a
downgrade of
MHBK's rating or an upgrade of Thailand's rating. However, this
is unlikely to
occur in the near-term as reflected by their Stable Outlooks.
MHBK's other ratings are not affected and are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1'
- Viability Rating at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating at '1'
- Support Rating Floor at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (MHBK's THB notes)
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst (MHBK's THB notes)
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.