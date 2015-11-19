(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the
consolidation in China's
drug distribution sector to continue after the implementation of
new standards
to ensure quality and safety in the industry, with the next
round of
consolidation likely to be driven by the gradual exit of small,
less-competitive
players during a policy-driven downturn. Large, leading players
will be able to
expand their market share due to their advantages of greater
geographical and
product diversification, and increasing economies of scale.
Recent industry consolidation has been mainly driven by
implementation of the
new version of the Good Supply Practice (GSP) for Pharmaceutical
Products that
the Ministry of Health published in 2013. The new GSP, which
will be fully
implemented by the end of 2015, imposes higher transportation
and storage
standards for drug distribution. It has prompted small
distributors that cannot
afford to make the necessary upgrades to exit the industry.
The pharmaceutical distribution sector in China remains
fragmented despite the
wave of exits by smaller companies. The top 100 Chinese drug
distributors held a
combined 66% of the market, while the top three companies held
31% in 2014,
according to the Ministry of Commerce. In contrast, about 90% of
the U.S. drug
distribution market is controlled by the top three distributors,
according to
the U.S. National Association of Wholesale Distributors.
Fitch believes further consolidation is inevitable, mainly
driven by China's
reform of the healthcare sector. One objective of the reform is
to control drug
retail prices, which can be as much as 4-6 times their
ex-factory prices in
China. Provincial health authorities have been cutting drug
prices in each round
of tender, resulting in margin erosion for both drug
manufacturers and
distributors.
We believe drug distributors' profit margins will deteriorate
further during the
healthcare reform as their bargaining power against
manufacturers and hospitals
is not strong. The thinner margins will push small,
less-competitive
distributors to exit the industry or merge with larger
companies, although this
process may be gradual.
The larger distributors will benefit from better economies of
scale, enhanced
brand awareness, and greater bargaining power with drug
manufacturers. For
example, Sinopharm Group Company has acquired more than 80
regional or
county-level drug distributors since its IPO in 2009,
significantly boosting its
market share in nationwide drug distribution from about 10% in
2009 to 17% in
2013. The company's operating margin for its drug distribution
segment increased
steadily to 3.7% in 2014 from 3.3% in 2010, outperforming the
decline in the
industry's average profit margin.
Contact:
Janet Sun
Associate Director
+86 21 50973091
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 50973010
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.