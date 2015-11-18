(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Alibaba Group
Holding Limited's (Alibaba) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDRs) and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Market Position: The ratings reflect Alibaba's dominant
position in
China's online shopping market. Alibaba has developed a
sophisticated ecosystem
that is difficult for rivals to replicate. Based on iResearch's
data, gross
merchandise volume (GMV) transacted on Alibaba's China retail
marketplaces
accounted for a 77% share of China's total online shopping GMV
in 2Q15, while
mobile GMV transacted on Alibaba had an 84% share of China's
total mobile retail
GMV in the same period.
Thriving Ecosystem: As Alibaba's ecosystem grows, network
effects draw more
users, creating a virtuous cycle. The marketplaces are vital to
merchants and
highly valued by buyers. In addition, services offered by other
participants -
including the Alipay online payments system and 15 strategic
logistics partners
- further enhance the users' experience on Alibaba's platform.
The recent
investment in consumer electronics retail chain Suning will
strengthen Alibaba's
order fulfilment and delivery ability to smaller cities and
rural areas.
Asset-Light, Monetisation-Proven Model: Alibaba has developed a
marketplace
business model that is crucial to many online merchants'
long-term success. The
company can expand rapidly without the risks and capital
requirements of
sourcing, merchandising and holding inventory borne by most
traditional or
online retailers. Alibaba has also developed a variety of
monetisation methods
on its marketplaces, which are well received by merchants and
buyers.
Robust Profitability and Cash Generation: Fitch expects Alibaba
to maintain high
profitability and robust cash generation due to its asset-light
marketplace
business model. The reported adjusted EBITDA margin was 53% in
FY15 and 51% in
1HFY16, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses.
Even after taking
into account of the proposed privatisation of online video
company Youku, which
has higher content acquisition and production costs, we expect
Alibaba's free
cash flow (FCF) margin to stay above 30% in the next three
years.
Low Leverage: Fitch expects Alibaba will be able to maintain a
conservative
capital structure with a strong net cash position in the next
few years, after
taking into account its USD4bn share buyback programme. M&A will
remain a
feature of the Chinese internet industry, while we expect
Alibaba's FCF to be
strong enough to fund most of its M&A ambitions in the next few
years. The
acquisition of the Suning stake and the proposed privatisation
of Youku will be
funded by internal resources. Alibaba aims to manage its
debt/EBITDA ratio
within 1.5x.
Issues of Counterfeits: The problem of counterfeit items offered
or sold through
Alibaba's marketplaces will continue to expose the company to
legal or
regulatory intervention risk, and may diminish the
attractiveness of its
marketplaces. Luxury goods distributor Kering filed a lawsuit
against Alibaba in
May 2015, and there are certain purported shareholder
class-action lawsuits. To
combat the problem, Alibaba has revamped its anti-fake goods
procedures and also
rendered help to sellers to establish their own brands. The
impact of
counterfeiting on Alibaba has been limited to date - as
witnessed from the
growing GMV, the steady rise in active buyers, and average
spending.
Ant Financial Services: Alipay, although outside the group, is
crucial to
Alibaba's business. Fitch believes that Alipay's parent, Ant
Financial Services
(AFS), would probably need to be supported by Alibaba if it were
to encounter
financial difficulty. However, Fitch believes that the risk of
providing support
to AFS is low. AFS continues to operate primarily as an
asset-light,
agency-focused business. In July 2015, AFS completed a large
fundraising that
was led by China's National Social Security Fund, China Post and
other Chinese
investors.
VIE Weaknesses Mitigated: Alibaba generates over 90% of revenue
from - and keeps
almost all the cash and assets within - its wholly owned
subsidiaries in China
rather than at the contractually controlled, consolidated and
affiliated
entities. The alignment of Alibaba's and its affiliates'
objectives, and the
company's continued good relationships with the government and
regulatory
authorities, mitigate the risks from the variable interest
entity (VIE)
arrangements.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Alibaba
include:
- maintaining its market dominance in China's online shopping
market, which is
likely to grow at a CAGR of over 20% in the next four years;
- revenue growth to remain robust at over 20% yoy in FY16, and
the proposed
privatisation of Youku to drive further revenue growth to over
40% yoy in FY17;
- EBITDA margin, excluding share-based compensation, at 45%-50%
in the next
three years;
- capex to exceed CNY8bn in FY16 and over CNY10bn in FY17 before
tapering off in
FY18
- no cash dividend in the next three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal
intervention leading to an
adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or
market share;
- major loss of market share in key products and services;
- significant M&A that negatively affect the operations or the
business profile;
- sustained decline in operating cash flow;
- a shift to more aggressive financial policies, for example a
sustained loss of
its net cash position or sustained funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
leverage above 1.5x (FY15: 1.5x). However, in itself,
FFO-adjusted leverage
rising above this target will not be likely to lead to a
downgrade should the
company retain its strong net cash position and high FCF
margins.
Positive: Alibaba's short- to medium-term rating is at its
ceiling, and takes
into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. The agency
may consider an
upgrade if the company develops businesses that significantly
diversify cash
generation away from operations that are subject to Chinese
government and
regulatory risk.
LIQUIDITY
Abundant Liquidity: Fitch expects Alibaba to continue to
generate robust FCF and
maintain abundant liquidity in the medium term. Its readily
available cash of
CNY105.7bn at end-September 2015 significantly exceeded total
debt of CNY54.2bn.
Debt due within one year amounted to only CNY1.4bn at
end-September 2015. In
addition, Alibaba had an unutilised USD3bn revolving credit
facility, which can
provide further liquidity headroom.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+; Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating affirmed at 'A+'
USD300m floating rate senior notes due November 2017 affirmed at
'A+' rating
USD1bn 1.625% senior notes due November 2017 affirmed at 'A+'
rating
USD2.25bn 2.500% senior notes due November 2019 affirmed at 'A+'
rating
USD1.5bn 3.125% senior notes due November 2021 affirmed at 'A+'
rating
USD2.25bn 3.600% senior notes due November 2024 affirmed at 'A+'
rating
USD700m 4.500% senior notes due November 2034 affirmed at 'A+'
rating
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
