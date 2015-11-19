(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the
potential entry in the
Philippines of a new mobile carrier - through a joint venture
between Telstra
Corporation Limited (Telstra, A/Stable) and San Miguel
Corporation (SMC) - to
have limited impact on competition in the telecoms market over
the next two
years. Infrastructure sharing is not mandatory in the
Philippines and Fitch
expects the newcomer to face difficulties providing regional
mobile coverage in
the absence of domestic roaming arrangements.
Initial rollout by the new entrant is likely to focus on mobile
broadband
services in the first two years, with a likely expansion into
mobile telephony
once the network build-out is completed. However, the joint
venture will
experience large cash burn given the significant capital outlay
and price
competition to build a subscriber base.
The Philippines' mobile market is highly saturated, and is still
largely
2G-based. We believe this could present strong value
propositions for faster 4G
LTE services and the impact on industry profitability would be
greater over the
longer term. The potential joint venture will benefit from
Telstra's technology
leadership and financial muscle, and SMC's 700MHz
spectrum-frequency. The 700MHz
frequency is more cost-efficient to roll out because of its
wider coverage and
in-building penetration than higher frequency bands.
Fitch expects Philippines Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT,
BBB/Stable) and
Globe Telecom, Inc. (Globe, BBB-/Stable) to invest in greater
capacity ahead of
the potential entry of the Telstra-SMC venture. Industry capex
is likely to
increase to around PHP85bn in 2016 (2012-2014: PHP55bn-58bn).
The immediate
challenges for telcos would be the acceleration of user
migration onto higher
data plans, and data monetisation. Average monthly data
consumption in the
Philippines is still low at around 200MB-300MB per month, with
consumers
primarily using data for web browsing and social media
applications.
Of the two incumbent telcos, Globe has a larger exposure to the
mobile sector,
which accounts for 76% of its revenue, following its gain in
revenue share in
the post-paid segment. This compares with PLDT, where the
wireless business
contributes 63% of its revenue and fixed-line accounts for the
rest.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
