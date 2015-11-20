(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Philippine
Telecommunications
Services
here
SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special
Report released
today that capex is likely to rise for Philippine telcos in
2016, ahead of the
possible entry of a new mobile entrant, but their ratings will
not be affected -
due to the high rating headroom.
The free cash flow deficit (FCF) is likely to continue in 2016
as Philippine
Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT, BBB/Stable) and Globe
Telecom, Inc.
(Globe, BBB-/Stable) invest in greater capacity for 3G/4G
services and fixed
broadband infrastructure. The changing revenue mix and cheaper
data plans could
narrow the average operating EBITDAR margin further by around
100bp, to around
45%.
Fitch expects the impending entry of a new mobile carrier to
have only a limited
impact on competition over the next two years, in the absence of
mandatory
infrastructure sharing. However, the effect on industry
profitability could be
greater over the longer term.
The industry outlook could turn negative if severe competition
in the data
segment were to result in a sharper-than-expected fall in FCF.
We feel this is
unlikely, however.
PLDT's Foreign-Currency IDR could be upgraded upon positive
rating action on the
Philippines' Country Ceiling. Conversely, negative rating action
on the Country
Ceiling would result in a downgrade. Globe's Foreign-Currency
IDR would be
upgraded if funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage were to
decline to below 2.0x (2015: 2.3x) on a sustained basis.
The report, "2016 Outlook: Philippine Telecommunications
Services", is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
