(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Singapore
Telecommunications
Services
here
SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special
Report released
today that the credit profiles of Singapore telcos will remain
stable, supported
by moderate competition, stable profitability and slowing capex.
However,
Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel, A+/Stable)
rating headroom
remains limited, as its funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage
is likely to stay close to Fitch's 2.0x negative guidance
because of high capex
and dividend commitments.
Fitch believes the potential entry of a new mobile network
operator (MNO) will
not intensify competition in the telecoms sector that much in
2016 and 2017. The
new entrant would face huge capital outlay, spectrum limitation,
and cost
disadvantages in the absence of a regulated wholesale pricing
framework. Fitch
forecasts the industry's revenue to grow by the
low-single-digits and operating
EBITDA margins to remain steady at around 32% in 2016.
Average industry capex should decline to around 11%-12% of
revenue (2015: 13%),
as all three telcos have largely completed their long-term
evolution (LTE)
network expansion.
A significant increase in competition due to a change in IDA's
stance to
regulate wholesale pricing for the mobile market and/or
implement infrastructure
sharing could change the outlook on the sector to negative.
The report "2016 Outlook: Singapore Telecommunications Services"
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.