(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesia
Telecommunications
here
SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special
Report released
today that the credit profiles of Indonesia's top three telcos
will remain
stable, given flat capex and rational competition. However,
potential tower
sales could lead to deleveraging for PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL,
BBB/Stable) and PT
Indosat Tbk (Indosat, BBB/Stable).
Average capex/revenue is likely to stay flat at around 25%-26%,
driven by
network expansion in 3G/4G and fibre broadband. Fitch also does
not foresee a
strong pick up in tower capex for independent tower companies as
they focus on
co-locations - which are less capex-intensive - due to the
current excess tower
capacity.
Fitch expects industry revenue to grow by the mid-single-digit
percentage,
driven by stronger data growth and cheaper smartphones. The
smaller telcos'
focus on profitability rather than market share should ensure
continued price
discipline. However, the structural change in revenue mix could
result in the
average operating EBITDAR margin narrowing to around 43% (2015F:
45%).
A faster-than-expected industry consolidation leading to higher
data tariffs,
and which results in better profitability for the top three
telcos, could lead
to a positive rating outlook on the sector. However, significant
debt-funded M&A
or higher-than-expected dividends could turn the sector's
outlook to negative.
The report, "2016 Outlook: Indonesia Telecommunications", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research: 2016 Outlook: Indonesia Telecommunications
