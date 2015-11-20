(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesia Telecommunications here SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special Report released today that the credit profiles of Indonesia's top three telcos will remain stable, given flat capex and rational competition. However, potential tower sales could lead to deleveraging for PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL, BBB/Stable) and PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat, BBB/Stable). Average capex/revenue is likely to stay flat at around 25%-26%, driven by network expansion in 3G/4G and fibre broadband. Fitch also does not foresee a strong pick up in tower capex for independent tower companies as they focus on co-locations - which are less capex-intensive - due to the current excess tower capacity. Fitch expects industry revenue to grow by the mid-single-digit percentage, driven by stronger data growth and cheaper smartphones. The smaller telcos' focus on profitability rather than market share should ensure continued price discipline. However, the structural change in revenue mix could result in the average operating EBITDAR margin narrowing to around 43% (2015F: 45%). A faster-than-expected industry consolidation leading to higher data tariffs, and which results in better profitability for the top three telcos, could lead to a positive rating outlook on the sector. However, significant debt-funded M&A or higher-than-expected dividends could turn the sector's outlook to negative. The report, "2016 Outlook: Indonesia Telecommunications", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: 2016 Outlook: Indonesia Telecommunications ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.