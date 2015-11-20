(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Malaysia
Telecommunications
Services
here
SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special
Report released
today that competition in the Malaysian mobile sector will
persist amid weak
consumer spending and the entry of incumbent fixed operator,
Telekom Malaysia
Berhad (TM, A-/Stable), into the 4G market. However, competition
in the
fixed-line and fibre broadband segments will remain moderate.
Fitch forecasts revenue to grow by a low-single-digit
percentage, driven by
expansion in fibre rollout. The average operating EBITDA margins
of telcos are
likely to shrink by 70bp-100bp, due to revenue pressure and cost
increases.
Expansion in the long-term evolution (LTE) network and fibre
broadband will
drive capex investments. Fitch expects this to keep TM's funds
flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage around 1.9x-2.0x - close
to Fitch's
negative guideline.
We anticipate limited upside on the sector outlook as the
ongoing weakness in
the ringgit and intense competition are likely to weigh on
operating cash flows.
Capex and dividends will remain high, which ensure that credit
metrics are much
more likely to deteriorate than to improve. However, a
significant easing in
competition which improves margin and cash flow from operations
could lead to
the sector outlook turning stable, from negative.
The report "2016 Outlook: Malaysia Telecommunications" is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research: 2016 Outlook: Malaysia Telecommunications
Services
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.