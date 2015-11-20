(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the
2016 credit
profiles of the top-four Indian telcos to come under pressure
amid tougher
competition, larger capex requirements and debt-funded M&A. The
intensified
competition will stem largely from the entry of Reliance Jio
(Jio), part of
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL, BBB-/Stable). We see the industry
blended tariff
falling by 5%-6% as Jio's entry will arrest the rise in data
average revenue per
user (ARPU) despite rising data usage, and as voice ARPU will
continue to fall
due to cannibalisation by data.
We expect industry revenue to grow by the low-single-digits
(2015: 9%), driven
solely by data services as voice matures and subscriber growth
slows. Data's
contribution to revenue will rise to around 25%-27% (2015:
18%-20%) as data
traffic will double - aided by the proliferation of cheaper
smartphones, lower
data tariffs and improving content availability. The top four
telcos' average
operating EBITDA margin will narrow by 100bp-200bp (2015: 35%)
due to pricing
pressure on the higher-margin data services and a rise in
marketing spend as
data competition rises.
Five to six operators will emerge from the shake-out. The
top-four - Bharti
Airtel Limited (Bharti, BBB?/Stable), Vodafone India, Idea
Cellular and Reliance
Communications Ltd (Rcom, BB-/Stable) - are likely to raise
their revenue market
share to 80% (2015: 77%) as the weaker operators depart.
Unprofitable telcos -
including Videocon, Aircel Ltd and Tata - could exit the
industry, given their
unviable business model, now that they are able to sell their
underutilised
spectrum.
Rcom's 'BB-' IDR has low headroom as its 2016 FFO-adjusted net
leverage is
likely to remain higher than the 4x threshold above which Fitch
may take
negative rating action. Bharti's 'BBB?' IDR headroom may shrink,
as leverage
could deteriorate on flat EBITDA.
The report "2016 Outlook: Indian Telecommunications Services" is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
