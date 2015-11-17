(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) New rules from the Capital Market
Authority of
Kuwait (CMA) could reinvigorate the country's stalled sukuk
market and open the
door for issuance by corporations in 2016, Fitch Ratings says.
But it is
uncertain how the rules will be received by issuers and
investors and how
effective the implementation will be.
The lack of a specialised legal framework for sukuk has been a
key factor in the
limited issuance in Kuwait over the past few years and the new
rules could
therefore be a significant step. They provide a broad framework,
setting out
general terms and structure of sukuk, requirements for
appointing trustees and
setting up special purpose vehicles as well as rules on
governance and ensuring
sharia compliance. There are requirements for a credit rating
for public
issuance and the need for approval by the CMA and the Central
Bank of Kuwait.
The rules also cover perpetual sukuk issuances and update
Kuwait's regime for
traditional bond issuance.
As well as the lack of a regulatory regime, corporate sukuk
issuance has also
been limited due to the sector's heavy reliance on bank lending,
helped by
strong liquidity. This resulted in the almost complete absence
of corporate
sukuk issuance in 2014 and 3Q15.
The recent decline in oil prices has pushed a few of the Gulf
Cooperation
Council member states to issue or consider domestic issuance of
sovereign debt
in 2015. Much of this debt is likely to be long term and would
be bought by the
country's banks. This could consume some of the liquidity that
has helped to
make bank lending the primary source of funding for Kuwaiti
corporates.
Sovereign debt issuance could also help potential corporate
issuers by creating
a pricing benchmark. We believe Kuwaiti corporates are more
likely to issue
sukuk than bonds because there is a wider local and regional
investor base for
sukuk and because some corporates are restricted to
sharia-compliant borrowing
by their own rules. Regional and international investors are
increasingly happy
to invest in sukuk. Corporate sukuk would add a much-needed
sharia-compliant
investment instrument for the Islamic banking sector, which is
not allowed to
invest in traditional bonds.
A recent memorandum of understanding between the CMA and the
Dubai Financial
Services Authority (DFSA) is a step towards allowing Kuwaiti
financial
institutions into the Dubai International Financial Centre,
which is emerging as
an international hub for sukuk listing. This could eventually
broaden the
potential investor base for Kuwaiti sukuk by enabling them to be
listed in
Dubai. Islamic finance and banking have been present in Kuwait
since the 1970s
with the first fully-fledged Islamic bank, Kuwait Finance House
(KFH),
established in 1977.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
