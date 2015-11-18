(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of OTP Bank (OTP) at 'BB', Tinkoff Bank
(Tinkoff),
Sovcombank (SCB) and Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB) at 'B+',
and Orient
Express Bank (OEB) at 'B-'.
The Outlooks on Tinkoff and SCB have been revised to Stable from
Negative. The
Outlooks on other banks remain unchanged: Stable on OTP, and
Negative on HCFB
and OEB. Fitch has also affirmed SB JSC Home Credit Kazakhstan
(HCK) at 'B' with
the Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
Fitch has also published a new special report, 'Peer Report:
Russian Consumer
Finance Banks: Focused on Loss Limitation, Near-term Prospects
Bleak', in which
it comments on the Russian consumer finance sector and the
relative credit
metrics of the banks covered in this commentary. The report is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and NATIONAL RATINGS
RUSSIAN BANKS
The affirmation of the five Russian banks' ratings reflects
moderate
deterioration in their credit profiles over the last 12 months
(only recently
for OEB, OTP and HCFB) and already low rating levels. The
deterioration reflects
an overheating Russian consumer finance market, larger credit
losses, negative
bottom line profitability (except at SCB and Tinkoff) and
pressured
capitalisation (especially at OEB).
Fitch does not expect Russian consumer finance lending to
recover in the
near-term given the weak economic environment, high consumer
indebtedness,
rising unemployment and a drop in real disposable incomes due to
currency
devaluation and high inflation.
The revision of the Outlooks on Tinkoff and SCB to Stable from
Negative reflects
their still profitable performance despite larger credit losses
and higher
funding costs. This has been driven mainly by somewhat higher
effective interest
rates at Tinkoff, and by a combination of lower-risk borrowers
and securities
gains at SCB. Fitch expects these banks to remain profitable,
even in case of
further moderate deterioration of asset quality, due to a
gradual reduction in
funding costs following the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) rate
cuts in 1H15.
On the contrary, HCFB and OEB remain on Negative Outlook, and
while OTP's VR
faces downward pressure, as these banks continue to suffer
significant losses in
2015, eroding their capital bases. In 1H15 IFRS accounts, OEB
lost 37% of
end-2014 equity (the bank received an equity injection from its
shareholders in
June, preventing it from beaching regulatory capital ratios),
HCFB 17% and OTP
13%. Although there are some early indicators of credit losses
bottoming at
these banks, as well as a return to break-even/modest
profitability in
October-November based on Russian regulatory accounts, the
sustainability of
this trend is uncertain.
In 1H15, the average credit losses of the reviewed banks
(defined as loans 90
days overdue originated in the period divided by average
performing loans) were
a high 22% (annualised), up from 21% in 2014 and 16% in 2013.
Credit losses were
the largest at OEB and OTP in the peer group, at 29% and 24%,
respectively in
1H15 (2014: 26% and 16%, respectively), with slightly lower
ratios at HCFB
(20%), Tinkoff (19%) and SCB (16%). All of the reviewed banks
have reduced their
risk appetite, and tightened underwriting standards and approval
rates, which
should lead to improved performance in recent loan vintages.
However, new loan issuance has been limited (as reflected by a
decline in
overall loans) and it will take time to replace older,
weaker-quality loans,
which have been the main source of heightened credit losses.
Asset quality will
also remain vulnerable to the weak economic environment and
potential further
shocks.
The main mitigating factor against credit losses is the banks'
sizable
pre-impairment profitability, although this weakened in 1H15 due
to higher
funding costs and lower fee generation, as loan issuance
declined.
Pre-impairment profitability was still solid and sufficient to
cover credit
losses in Tinkoff (20% of average performing loans in 1H15) and
SCB (41%,
although this was, to a large extent, attributable to
significant one-off
mark-to-market gains on the bank's large bond portfolio), but
weaker and
significantly below break-even levels at HCFB (10%), OTP (13%)
and in particular
OEB (15%).
Fitch expects pre-impairment profitability to improve by at
least 3-4ppt in
2016, due to a gradual pick-up in new lending and a reduction in
funding costs
as expensive retail deposits collected during the market
turbulence in December
2014 and 1Q15 mature and are replaced with cheaper accounts.
Capital buffers have remained solid in OTP and Tinkoff (in the
former mainly due
to deleveraging) with Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/risk weighted
assets ratios of,
respectively, 16% and 15%, at end-1H15. Their regulatory tier 1
capital adequacy
ratios (CAR), although about 3pts lower from the previous year
due to higher
risk-weights and additional operational risk charges for
consumer banks, are
also acceptable. HCFB had a reasonable FCC ratio of 13.3% at
end-1H15, although
its regulatory tier 1 CAR was rather tight at 6.9% at end-3Q15.
SCB is more weakly capitalised, as reflected by an FCC ratio of
9.5% at
end-1H15, which was likely to have decreased to 6%-7% in 3Q15
due to further
growth of the bank's securities book and a bank acquisition. In
assessing SCB's
capitalisation, Fitch views positively the fairly robust quality
of the
securities book and the bank's significantly lower exposure
(relative to
capital) to consumer lending than peers. SCB's regulatory
capital is supported
by lower risk-weights on securities, as reflected by a
reasonable 11% regulatory
tier 1 CAR at end-3Q15.
Fitch views OEB's solvency as the weakest in the peer group,
with an FCC ratio
of 8% at end-1H15 and regulatory CARs only marginally above the
minimum,
exposing the bank to significant reliance on equity injections
made by its
majority shareholder, Baring Vostok Capital Partners. According
to management,
OEB may get a further RUB3bn equity injection by end-2015 (22%
of end-1H15
equity), in addition to the RUB2.6bn already received in June
2015. OEB and HCFB
also managed to ease capital pressure by means of de-leveraging,
but further
de-leveraging may hit profitability.
Market risk is generally limited for these banks, as loans are
short-term and
rouble- denominated, while funding dollarisation is moderate.
However,
significant market risk is present in SCB due to its large
securities book (55%
of end-3Q15 assets), as the bank has been pursuing carry trade
strategies.
Although the portfolio has fairly long average duration (around
2.5 years) and
is exposed to significant fair value volatility, SCB may convert
these bonds to
held-to-maturity securities to protect itself from significant
mark-to-market
losses in case of stress. However, SCB would still be exposed to
interest rate
risks, as it largely funds the bond portfolio with shorter-term
CBR funding. The
credit quality of SCB's bond book is sound, with 90% of bonds at
end-1H15 rated
in the 'BB' category or above.
Funding and liquidity at each of the banks are supported by
reasonable deposit
collection capacity and strong cash generation of loan books.
Loan-to-deposit
ratios remain high (above 100%, except for SCB), but reliance on
wholesale
funding is falling, as the banks gradually replace this with
retail deposits.
The banks' liquidity profiles are supported by fast loan
turnover and sizeable
cushions of liquid assets, while refinancing needs are limited
in the near term.
At end-3Q15, liquidity buffers exceeded 20% of customer funding
at all banks
except for OTP (13%), which may benefit from access to parent
funding in case of
stress.
HCK
HCK's VR of 'b' is constrained by the cyclicality of the bank's
performance and
asset quality due to HCK's exposure to the potentially volatile
unsecured
consumer finance market in Kazakhstan. Its weak funding profile
is also
credit-negative, due to a high, albeit decreasing, reliance on
parent group
resources (21% of end-1H15 total liabilities) and concentrated
deposit base (the
10 largest third-party depositors accounted for 23% of
non-equity funding).
Positively, the VR reflects HCK's reasonable asset quality and
performance to
date, and solid capital buffer.
HCK's credit losses were a moderate 15% in 1H15 (annualised),
significantly
below the bank's breakeven credit loss rate of 24%. This would
be sufficient to
absorb a moderate increase in loan impairments, as Fitch expects
asset quality
to weaken in the near-term due to the challenging economic
environment and a
potential drop in borrowers' real disposable incomes following
the recent
devaluation of the Kazakh tenge. HCK's profitability is sound,
as reflected in a
24% ROAE in 1H15 (annualised).
HCK's capitalisation is strong, despite sizeable dividends paid
to the parent
bank, HCFB, in 9M15 (USD32m, almost equal to the bank's net
income during the
period). The bank's FCC ratio stood at a high 30% at end-1H15
and is unlikely to
be consumed by loan growth in the near- term (HCK reported 2%
loan growth in
2014 and an 8% contraction in 1H15). However, capital ratios may
decrease if
HCFB starts to upstream dividends from HCK more aggressively to
offset its own
capital pressures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
OTP's IDRs, National Long-term Rating and Support Rating are
driven by potential
support, in case of need, from the parent bank, Hungary-based
OTP Bank Plc.
Fitch believes that the parent would have a high propensity to
support OTP in
light of its majority (98%) ownership, high level of
integration, reputational
damage for the parent from a default at OTP, and common
branding. However, Fitch
believes that the Russian subsidiary is unlikely to contribute
to the group's
results in the near future.
The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, SCB, TCS and OEB reflect
Fitch's view that
support from the banks' shareholders, although possible, cannot
be relied upon.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also
reflect that
support from the Russian authorities, although possible given
the banks'
considerable deposit bases, cannot be relied upon due to the
banks' still small
size and lack of overall systemic importance. Accordingly, the
four banks' IDRs
are based on their intrinsic financial strength, as reflected by
their VRs.
HCK's Support Rating of '4' reflects the limited probability of
support which
the bank may receive from its 100% parent, HCFB. In Fitch's
view, HCFB's
propensity to support HCK is high given the full ownership, the
subsidiary's
favourable performance to date, common branding and potential
reputational
damage for the broader Home Credit group in case of HCK's
default. However
HCFB's ability to provide support to HCK is constrained by its
own financial
strength, as expressed by its 'B+' IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The banks' senior unsecured debt, where rated, is affirmed at
the same level as
their Long-term IDRs and National Ratings, reflecting Fitch's
view of average
recovery prospects, in case of default.
Tinkoff's and HCFB's senior unsecured debt ratings have been
withdrawn as they
are no longer considered to be relevant to the agency's
coverage. Tinkoff's
senior unsecured debt ratings have been withdrawn as only a
minimal amount of
the bank's senior debt issue remains outstanding following the
exercise by most
bondholders of a put option, while HCFB's rating has been
withdrawn as it now
has no senior unsecured debt issues outstanding under its
programme.
The subordinated debt ratings of HCFB and TCS are notched down
one level from
their VRs (the banks' VRs are in line with their IDRs), in line
with Fitch's
criteria for rating these instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RUSSIAN BANKS
Limited progress in asset-quality improvement, or further
deterioration, leading
to continued weak performance and capital erosion may result in
negative rating
actions. These risks are lower for Tinkoff and SCB due to
stronger performance
and better asset quality to date, which drive the Stable
Outlooks on the
ratings.
Further deterioration in the broader economy could result in
additional pressure
on all banks' credit profiles. Any positive rating actions would
be contingent
on a meaningful improvement of the operating environment, which
Fitch views as
unlikely in the near-term.
Changes to OTP's IDRs are also possible if Fitch changes its
view on the
parent's ability and propensity to support its Russian
subsidiary.
HCK
HCK's VR could be downgraded in case of either a significant
deterioration of
the operating environment in Kazakhstan, or weaker asset quality
leading to
earnings losses and capital erosion. A downgrade of HCK's VR
would not result in
the downgrade of the bank's IDRs, which would still reflect
potential support
from HCFB.
An upgrade of HCK's IDRs would rely on (i) an extended track
record of solid
asset quality and performance in the challenging Kazakh
operating environment
and increased funding diversification; or (ii) an upgrade of the
parent,
reflecting an improved ability to provide support to HCK.
The rating actions are as follows:
Tinkoff
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B+';
Recovery Rating 'RR4',
and withdrawn
Subordinated debt (issued by TCS Finance Limited) Long-term
rating: affirmed at
'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
SCB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
OTP
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
HCFB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+', Recovery Rating 'RR4',
and withdrawn
Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA) Long-term
rating: affirmed at
'B', Recovery Rating 'RR5'
HCK
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+ (kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B',
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating: affirmed at
'BB+ (kaz)'
OEB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Dmitri Vasiliev (OTP, Tinkoff, SCB, HCFB, OEB)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Roman Kornev (HCK)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Alyona Plakhova (OTP, Tinkoff, HCFB, HCK, OEB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Ruslan Bulatov (SCB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
