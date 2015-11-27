(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Uzbekistan's Banking Sector:
Stable, External
Pressure Increased
here
MOSCOW, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the outlook
for Uzbekistan's banking sector remains stable, supported by
strong state-led
investment and still high domestic consumption. However, lower
commodity prices,
most notably for oil and cotton, a slowdown in major CIS trading
partners and a
drop in remittances from Russia may put pressure on Uzbekistan's
economy.
Banks' reported asset quality is adequate with impaired loans
averaging a
moderate 4.7% of total loans and reserve coverage at a
comfortable 90% at
end-2014 (the last date at which most banks produced IFRS
accounts). Fitch
expects asset quality metrics at end-2015 to be broadly in line
with end-2014,
given the so far limited impact on Uzbekistan's operating
environment of
negative external trends. Foreign currency lending is at a
significant 49% of
total loans, although positively most borrowers have FX
revenues, while the
sector's currency position is matched by FX denominated funding
amounting to 49%
of total liabilities.
Reported capitalisation has been stable (with an equity/assets
ratio of 10.1%
and an equity/loans ratio of 15.4% at end-2014), due to regular
capital
injections from the state. According to Fitch estimates, the
available capital
buffer is sufficient to increase loan impairment reserves by 9%
on average,
which in most cases would be sufficient to withstand a moderate
stress. However,
this should be viewed against the sector's recent rapid loan
growth and only
modest internal capital generation (return on average equity of
12% in 2014).
Banks' capital positions in 2015 have been supported by equity
contributions
from the government and reduced loan growth.
The sector's funding is dominated by (mostly corporate) customer
accounts (60%
of end-2014 total liabilities), which are predominantly
short-term, but fairly
stable. Long-term funding sources are mostly represented by
deposits of the
Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development (UFRD, 17% of
sector
liabilities) and external foreign borrowings (12% of sector
liabilities), mainly
attracted by government-supported project finance programmes.
Liquidity risk is
mitigated by a generally high share of liquid assets (above 20%
at end-2014) and
a comfortable loans-to-deposits (including state-dedicated
funds) ratio of 94%
at end-2014. Liquidity buffers have remained adequate in 2015,
supported by the
limited refinancing needs of the sector and sticky customer
accounts.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contacts:
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.