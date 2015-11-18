(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Ukraine's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC'
from 'RD'
(Restricted Default) and affirmed the Long-term local currency
IDR at 'CCC'. The
Short-term foreign-currency IDR is upgraded to 'C' from 'RD'.
The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'CCC'.
Senior unsecured local-currency debt ratings are affirmed at
'CCC'. Fitch has
assigned 'CCC' ratings to the eurobonds issued on 12 November
and withdrawn
ratings on those securities tendered in the debt exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Ukraine's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
High
The country has emerged from default on commercial external
debt, issuing new
bonds on 12 November to holders of USD15bn in defaulted
eurobonds. The
restructuring pushes out maturities to 2019-2027 and reduces the
debt stock by
USD3bn (3.4% of GDP). Public debt sustainability has improved.
Reduced
refinancing needs and a pipeline of official financing give the
public and
external finances some breathing room and lower the risk of a
sovereign debt
crisis over the short- to medium-term.
The rating level also reflects the following factors:
Although real output has stabilised, with a 0.7% qoq seasonally
adjusted rise in
real GDP in 3Q, the economy will still contract on an annual
basis by 11.6% in
2015, led by a 20% fall in consumption. Fitch believes a swift
recovery is
unlikely, projecting growth of 1% in 2016, compared with the
government
assumption of 2.4%. In 2017, we project growth could reach
2%-3%.
The same factors that led to the deep recession in 2014 and 2015
continue to
constrain growth prospects. Exporters face a permanent loss of
Russian demand
(its share of Ukraine's exports has shrunk to just 12% in 2015
to date from 24%
in 2013), while military conflict in the east has damaged the
industrial base
and supply chains. Geopolitical risks will weigh on investor
confidence. Banks
are focused on repairing balance sheets and both the supply of
and demand for
credit will be constrained. Although Ukraine's economy is
energy-intensive and
will benefit from lower energy prices, the share of commodities
(grain and
steel) in exports means that low commodity prices are a net
negative.
The hryvnia has stabilised in a range between UAH22-24 to 1 USD.
The National
Bank of Ukraine floated the hryvnia in 1Q and was able to cut
its policy rate to
22% in August. Energy tariff rises and currency depreciation led
to a burst of
inflation but this is now subsiding. Annual inflation fell to
46.4% in October.
Prices declined 2.4% month-on-month, largely driven by a 13.8%
fall in energy
prices as the statistics authority included subsidised energy
prices in the
index for the first time. In May-September, monthly inflation
averaged 0.6%, or
7.4% at an annualised rate. A further gas tariff adjustment in
2016 will push up
prices again but Fitch believes that the National Bank's 12%
inflation target
for 2016 is within reach, provided further exchange rate
instability is avoided.
The government led by Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has shown
commitment to
an ambitious package of reforms agreed with the IMF in return
for USD17.5bn in
financing under a three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF), plus
other official
financing. Reforms include cleaning up the commercial banking
system,
introducing a free float of the currency, and removing fiscally
costly
distortions in the domestic gas market. The National Bank of
Ukraine (NBU) has
been granted a new mandate and will pursue inflation-targeting.
Government indebtedness is high, exceeding 80% of GDP, including
sovereign and
sovereign- guaranteed debt. Fitch expects the government debt
ratio to fall from
2016, but there is uncertainty over Ukraine's ability to
generate the
combination of GDP growth and primary fiscal surpluses that
would reduce the
debt/GDP ratio (including sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed
debt) to the
government's target of 71% of GDP by 2020.
The government has kept a tight rein on public spending in 2015,
freezing public
sector wages and social benefits in nominal terms despite high
inflation, and
imposing wide-ranging cuts to make room for higher defence
spending. Revenues
have been boosted in 2015 by one-off sources: exceptional
transfers of NBU
profits to the budget (UAH61.8bn or 3.3% of GDP), and a
temporary import
surcharge (2.2% of GDP). The authorities will face a challenge
in shrinking the
consolidated budget deficit (including losses at Naftogaz) in
2016. However,
without improvement in tax compliance, a proposed tax reform may
do little to
boost revenue.
Governance indicators are weak. The conflict in parts of two
eastern provinces,
Donetsk and Lugansk, has subsided although it could flare up
again. Russia and
Ukraine agreed in October to continue to work to implement the
Minsk II peace
accords beyond the previous deadline of December 2015. This
process should
contain hostilities even if the agreement is not fully
implemented. Ukraine has
increased defence spending to 5% of GDP.
The pro-reform ruling coalition continues to enjoy a majority in
the Rada, but
the government's popularity has declined and passing reforms is
likely to remain
difficult. This has already led to delays to measures required
to pass the
second review of the IMF programme due in September 2015, and
decentralisation
reforms related to Minsk II. One party left the coalition in
September. Fitch
believes that the result of local elections held on 25 October
2015 reduces the
risk of early elections. Rival parties failed to make decisive
gains and will
not have been emboldened to try to overturn the existing
majority.
The banking system is fragile in the wake of the severe
recession and currency
depreciation and the conflict in the east of Ukraine.
Non-performing loans, on a
broad definition, as published by the IMF, are 44% of total
loans, and
provisions are 68% of total NPLs. On aggregate, the system lost
UAH52bn in 9M15,
or 35% of bank equity at the start of 2015. Banks have
restructured external
debts. The NBU has liquidated 58 banks since 2014, reducing the
number of banks
to 122. Bank recapitalisation and deposit insurance costs weigh
on public
finances.
Steep exchange rate depreciation and a collapse in trade and
domestic demand
have led the current account back to balance, and Fitch expects
a current
account deficit of below 1% of GDP in 2015. Private sector
capital flows have
been negative as foreign direct investment (except that related
to
recapitalisation of foreign-owned banks) is muted and corporates
make net
repayments on (or default on) external debt. These outflows have
been more than
balanced by large-scale inflows of official financing. External
liquidity
measures are weak but have improved. Gross reserves have
increased but are
expected to remain low at USD15bn at end-2015 (end-October 2015:
USD13bn).
Capital controls remain in place to curb foreign exchange demand
but will be
progressively lifted.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors could individually or collectively lead to
positive rating
action:
-Formal decision by the IMF to change its policy on 'lending
into arrears' and
willingness to disburse the tranche linked to the delayed second
review of the
EFF programme.
The following factors could individually or collectively lead to
negative rating
action:
-A change in the nature and status of the USD3bn bond maturing
on 20 December
(see assumptions below).
-Substantial delays to disbursements by the IMF and other
official creditors
that lead to a deterioration in confidence and macro stability.
-External or political/geopolitical shock.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the conflict in eastern Ukraine does not
intensify.
Fitch assumes that non-payment of the USD3bn bond maturing on 20
December 2015,
which is held by Russia's National Wealth Fund, would not
constitute a default
under Fitch's Sovereign rating criteria. Fitch also assumes that
any legal
action resulting from non-payment of this debt does not hinder
the servicing of
newly issued external debt.
