NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) on Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings)
and its various
subsidiary entities (collectively, Sears) at 'CC'.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EBITDA Remains Materially Negative: Fitch expects Sears' EBITDA
to be in the
negative $600 million range in 2015 and potentially worse in
2016. Fitch expects
a revenue decline of around 20% in 2015 due to estimated
domestic comparable
store sales (comps) of negative 10% and ongoing store closings.
Fitch expects
comps to be in the negative mid-single digit range in 2016 and
2017 with top
line decline potentially in the high single digit range as Sears
continues to
close stores.
Significant Cash Burn: Sears' interest expense, capex and
pension plan
contributions are expected to total $750 million-$800 million
annually between
2015 and 2017. Netting this amount from Fitch's EBITDA
expectation - and
assuming $200 million-$300 million in net working capital
benefit - leads to
cash burn (CFO after capex and pension contributions) of $1
billion to $1.1
billion in 2015. Cash burn could potentially worsen in 2016,
assuming EBITDA
losses approach $800 million to $1 billion.
Shrinking Assets Fund Operations: Sears injected $3.1 billion in
liquidity
through August 2015 with $429 million from real estate joint
ventures related to
31 stores with General Growth Properties, Simon Properties, and
The Macerich
Company (collectively 'joint venture') and $2.7 billion from the
sale-leaseback
transaction with Seritage Growth Properties (in which it sold
235 owned
properties and its 50% interest in the joint venture). This is
on top of the
$6.8 billion (which includes expense and working capital
reductions and debt
financing activities) between 2012 and 2014 to fund ongoing
operations given
material declines in internally generated cash flow.
Further Asset Sales and/or Debt Funding Required Beyond 2015:
Based on current
EBITDA expectations, Fitch expects Sears to end 2015 with about
$1.8 billion to
$2 billion in liquidity. This assumes no additional asset sales
above the $3.1
billion injected through August or debt issuance. As a result,
Sears is likely
to require an additional $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in annual
liquidity in
2016 and 2017 via further real estate transactions and/or higher
borrowings,
plus another $0.5 billion to fund annual seasonal working
capital needs.
Below are potential sources of liquidity:
Fitch estimates that Sears still owns approximately 275
(excludes 125 of Sears
full line mall stores that are in a bankruptcy remote vehicle
and approximately
22 specialty stores) unencumbered Kmart discount and Sears full
line mall
stores. If the unencumbered real estate was valued at a similar
price per square
foot as the 235 properties sold under the Seritage transaction,
Fitch estimates
Sears could get an additional $2.6 billion in proceeds. However,
the remaining
portfolio could be of lower value if they are in smaller markets
or declining
malls and there could be restrictions on the sale of some of
these properties.
In addition there could be value in below market leases but the
potential
proceeds are difficult to estimate.
The company could also separate its Sears Auto Center business.
Finally, Sears' ability to issue incremental debt secured by
receivables and
inventory, which governs the borrowing base that determines the
borrowing
capacity on its existing credit facility (after netting out the
first lien term
loan and second lien secured notes, is limited given the
significant reduction
over the past few years in working capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects domestic comps of around negative 10% in 2015
and negative
mid-single digit range in 2016 and 2017.
--EBITDA is expected to be approximately negative $600 million
in 2015 and
potentially worse in 2016 at $800 million to $1 billion.
--Fitch expects cash burn to be approximately $1 billion to $1.1
billion in 2015
based on negative EBITDA and $750 million-$800 million total in
interest
expense, capex, and pension expense and $200 million-$300
million in net working
capital benefit.
--Total liquidity is expected to be about $1.8 billion to $2
billion at the end
of 2015. Sears is likely to require an additional $1.3 billion
to $1.5 billion
in annual liquidity in 2016 and 2017 via further real estate
transactions and/or
higher borrowings, plus another $0.5 billion to fund seasonal
working capital
needs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could result if
Sears is unable
to inject the needed liquidity to fund ongoing operations.
Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could result
from a sustained
improvement in comps and EBITDA to a level where the company is
covering its
fixed obligations. This is not anticipated at this time.
LIQUIDITY
Sears had total cash of approximately $1.8 billion and
availability under its
credit facility of $1.2 billion as of Aug. 1, 2015, prior to the
pay down of
$936 million of second lien notes due October 2018. The
borrowing availability
of $1.2 billion on the undrawn $3.275 billion domestic credit
facility reflected
$657 million of letters of credit outstanding, the effect of the
springing
fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant that caps borrowing to 90%
of the line cap,
and another $1.1 billion that was not available due to the
borrowing base
limitation. Total liquidity is expected to be about $1.8 billion
to $2 billion
at the end of 2015.
Sears addressed the maturity of its $3.275 billion secured
credit facility,
which was due to mature on April 8, 2016 by extending $1.971
billion out of the
total $3.275 billion to July 2020. The remainder will expire in
April 2016. The
company does not have any other near-term maturities.
Recovery Considerations for Issue-Specific Ratings
In accordance with Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) methodology,
Fitch has assigned
RRs based on the company's 'CC' Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
Fitch's recovery
analysis assumes a liquidation value under a distressed scenario
of
approximately $6.5 billion (low seasonal inventory) to $7
billion (peak seasonal
inventory) on domestic inventory, receivables, and property,
plant and
equipment.
The $3.275 billion domestic senior secured credit facility,
under which Sears
Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) and Kmart are the borrowers, is
rated
'CCC+/RR1', indicating outstanding (90%-100%) recovery prospects
in a distressed
scenario. Holdings provides a downstream guarantee to both SRAC
and Kmart
borrowings, and there are cross-guarantees between SRAC and
Kmart. The facility
is also guaranteed by direct and indirect wholly owned domestic
subsidiaries of
Holdings, which own assets that collateralize the facility.
The facility is secured primarily by domestic inventory, which
is expected to
range from an estimated $4.5 billion in January 2016 to about
$5.5 to $5.8
billion around peak levels in the next 12 months, and pharmacy
and credit card
receivables, which are estimated to be $0.3 billion-$0.4
billion. The credit
agreement imposes various requirements, including (but not
limited to) the
following provisions: if availability under the credit facility
is beneath a
certain threshold, the fixed-charge ratio as of the last day of
any fiscal
quarter should not be less than 1.0x; a cash dominion
requirement if excess
availability on the revolver falls below designated levels; and
limitations on
its ability to make restricted payments, including dividends and
share
repurchases.
The $983 million first lien senior secured term loan due June
2018 is also rated
'CCC+/RR1', as it is secured by a first lien on the same
collateral and
guaranteed by the same subsidiaries of the company that
guarantee the revolving
facility. Under the guarantee and collateral agreement, the
revolving lenders
will have priority of payment from the collateral over the $1
billion first lien
term loan lenders.
The remaining $302 million second lien notes due October 2018 at
Holdings, which
have a second lien on the same collateral package as the credit
facility and $1
billion term loan, have been upgraded to 'CCC+/RR1' from
'CCC/RR2' given the
significant paydown of these notes and Fitch's expectation that
Sears will not
be able to issue incremental debt secured by receivables and
inventory given the
significant decline in borrowing base.
The notes contain provisions that require Holdings to maintain
minimum
collateral coverage for total debt secured by the collateral
securing the notes
(failing which, Holdings has to offer to buy notes sufficient to
cure the
deficiency at 101%) that provide downside protection. The second
lien notes have
an unsecured claim on the company's unencumbered real estate
assets, given the
notes are guaranteed by substantially all the domestic
subsidiaries that
guarantee the credit facility.
The senior unsecured notes at SRAC are rated 'CC/RR4',
indicating average
recovery prospects (31%-50%). The recovery on these notes are
derived from the
valuation on the company's unencumbered real estate assets held
at Sears,
Roebuck and Co, which provides a downstream guarantee of SRAC's
senior notes and
also agrees to maintain SRAC's fixed-charge coverage at a
minimum of 1.1x.
However, should a material portion of the owned real estate be
used to raise
additional liquidity, it could adversely affect the ratings on
the unsecured
notes. Recovery to the senior unsecured notes also takes into
account potential
sizable claims under operating lease obligations and the
company's underfunded
pension plan.
The 8% $625 million unsecured notes due 2019 at Holdings are
rated 'C/RR6',
given poor recovery prospects (0%-10%).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
--$302 million second-lien secured notes upgraded to 'CCC+/RR1'
from 'CCC/RR2';
--$625 million unsecured notes 'C/RR6'.
Sears, Roebuck and Co. (Sears)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC'.
Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Commercial paper at 'C';
--$3.275 billion secured bank facilities ($1.304 billion due
April 8, 2016 and
$1.971 billion secured bank facility due July 20, 2020) at
'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--$979 million first lien term loan at 'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR4'.
Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
Kmart Corporation (Kmart Corp)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
--$3.275 billion secured bank facilities ($1.304 billion due
April 8, 2016 and
$1.971 billion secured bank facility due July 20, 2020) at
'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--$979 million first lien term loan at 'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
