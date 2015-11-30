(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Australian
Telecommunications
Services
here
SYDNEY, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects strong data
growth and
non-traditional revenue sources such as network applications and
services to
drive revenue growth for Australian telecoms operators in 2016,
according to the
agency's report published today.
Data consumption across both fixed-line and wireless will
continue to grow,
reflecting increasing data penetration and the growing
importance of video in
driving the migration of customers to higher-consumption plans.
Fitch also
expects double-digit growth in non-traditional revenue streams,
including their
rising contribution to revenue.
Australian telcos continue to face adverse trends in average
revenue per user
(ARPU) and fixed-voice revenue. Fitch expects 2016 revenue and
EBITDA growth to
remain in the low single digits. This reflects declining
fixed-voice revenues
from fixed-to-mobile substitution, although strong data
consumption growth
across fixed-line and mobile will mitigate declining fixed-voice
revenues.
Increased take-up of bundled services will boost margins in the
fixed-internet
segment. Intensifying competition in the mobile segment will
result in lower
ARPU, although this will be somewhat mitigated by data-centric
pricing to
capture the higher data usage.
Fitch's outlook on Australia's leading telcos is stable. We do
not expect
downward pressure on rating guidelines, although financial
profiles may weaken
from high-debt-funded capex. Ratings upgrades are not envisaged
in the medium
term. The challenges across the sector from changing technology
and regulation,
competition and ongoing capex needs, will prevent any major
sustained
improvement in business or financial risk.
The report "2016 Outlook: Australian Telecommunications
Services" is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Sajal Kishore
Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
