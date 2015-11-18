(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Chinese consumer
appliance producer Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea) a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and a senior unsecured
rating of 'A-'. The
Outlook for the IDR is Stable.
Midea's ratings are driven by the company's position as an
innovative, leading
Chinese consumer appliance maker, its good product and
geographical
diversification, its strong distribution and sales network, a
positive long-term
industry outlook in China and the company's strong financial
metrics. It also
takes into consideration of Midea's limited international brand
value and the
cyclicality of the industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leading, Innovative Manufacturer: Midea is one of the
largest consumer
appliance manufacturers in China. It ranks among the top four in
terms of sales
value in most of the major appliances (including air
conditioners, refrigerators
and washing machines) and consistently ranks first in small
appliances. The
company's strong market share is mostly driven by its vast
distribution network,
well-known brand name, and its ability to introduce new products
and features
through extensive R&D.
Strong Distribution and Sales Network: Midea has an extensive
distribution
network with full coverage of the first- and second-tier markets
and more than
95% coverage of the third- and fourth-tier markets. The company
has a
comprehensive marketing network of more than 15,000 stores and
over 70,000
regional distributors, as well as long-term strategic
relationships with large
home appliance stores and online shopping platforms.
Fitch believes Midea's vast network allows the company to
maximise its reach to
customers online and offline. The company also has its own
logistics business,
and is establishing an integrated O2O (online to offline)
business platform,
which is an important strategy to succeed in the consumer
appliance industry.
Positive Industry Outlook: Fitch expects sales in China's
consumer appliance
sector to register mid- to high-single-digit growth in the next
few years,
driven mostly by replacement demand and product upgrades as a
result of higher
disposable income, urbanisation and modernisation in the
country. Sales of small
appliances are likely to increase faster than major appliances,
given their
faster replacement cycles and much lower penetration rates.
Midea, as a leading
market player in the industry and dominant producer in the small
appliance
sector, is poised to benefit from the positive industry trend.
Geographical and Product Diversification: Midea has the widest
range of product
offerings in the world, covering both large and small
appliances. The company
also derives close to 40% of sales and over 30% of gross profit
overseas. Apart
from China, Midea also has production facilities in Vietnam,
India, Egypt,
Belarus, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, along with R&D centres in
a number of
countries including Japan, Italy and the U.S.
Net Cash, FCF Generation: Midea has been generating positive FCF
since 2012 and
has remained in a net cash position since 2013. Fitch does not
expect this to
change because of the company's ability to maintain stable
margins and low
capex. In 2014, Midea implemented a number of measures to
improve
profitability, including streamlining the product portfolio to
eliminate
low-margin products, increasing automation at its production
facilities,
introducing new higher-end products, and standardising component
usage.
Limited End-Market Diversification: Midea sells its products
primarily in China,
which leaves it vulnerable to consumer cycles in the country.
This constraint on
its rating is partly offset by the sheer size of China's
consumer appliance
market, which accounts for about half of the global market, and
the positive
industry outlook.
Weak International Brand: Midea's presence internationally is
much weaker than
that in China. Its own branded products (including products
marketed under Midea
for export and Midea-owned brands) accounted for approximately
40% of its total
overseas sales in 2014. Fitch considers this a constraint on
the ratings. Brand
recognition is an important measure of success for consumer
appliance producers
as strong brands are generally associated with product quality
and promote
customer loyalty, which are essential in maintaining market
share and sales
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Slower sales growth for 2015-2016 at mid- to
high-single-digits in each
product segment due to continued destocking in the sector and
slower economic
growth
- Gradual improvement in margins due to streamlining of product
portfolio,
component standardisation and increasing focus on more
value-added products with
higher prices
- Capex spending to be around CNY4.0bn in 2015 and CNY3.5bn in
2016, followed by
CNY3.0bn a year thereafter
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A strong international brand comparable with those of its
global peers and
increasing amount of sales generated from its own brand overseas
- Increased in market share without compromises in profit
margins and financial
profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sales growth that is weaker than that of the industry
- EBITDA margin sustained below 9% (2014: 10.8%)
- FCF margin sustained below 3% (2014: 13.1%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
