MOSCOW, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belarusian National
Reinsurance Organisation (Belarus Re) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Belarus Re's 100% state ownership, the
reinsurer's exclusive
position in the local reinsurance sector underpinned by
legislation, and fairly
strong underwriting profitability. The rating also takes into
account the fairly
low quality of the reinsurer's investment portfolio and
significant amount of
reinsured domestic surety risks.
The Belarusian state has established an exclusive position for
Belarus Re as the
national monopoly reinsurer. The aim is to promote national
reinsurance and
raise the capacity of the local insurance sector. Although there
is no formal
support agreement between the state and the company, the track
record of state
support is evident through significant capital injections at
inception and in
recent years.
Regulation obliges local primary insurers to cede risks
exceeding the permitted
net retention of 20% of their equity. These obligatory cessions
as well as any
voluntary cessions of risks below the threshold must be offered
to Belarus Re
first. The reinsurer has the right to reject both types of
cessions and in
practice is often involved in the primary underwriting of large
risks. Belarus
Re's monopoly has been introduced gradually, with its share in
compulsory
cessions growing to 100% in 2014 from 10% in 2006.
Fitch assesses Belarus Re's risk-adjusted capital adequacy as
reasonable for the
rating. The insurer maintains an exceptionally strong nominal
level of capital
relative to its current business volumes, with the Solvency
I-like statutory
ratio at 40x at end-9M15. However, Fitch does not consider that
Belarus Re's
economic capital adequacy is as strong as the statutory solvency
ratio implies
since the regulator's formula does not take asset risk into
account. Risks on
the asset side of the reinsurer's balance sheet are highly
concentrated and
directly linked to the sovereign credit profile.
Belarus Re has demonstrated strong underwriting results, with
the combined ratio
averaging 67% in 2010-2014. Favourable claims experience and
conservative
pricing in most lines of business have been the key factors
behind its strong
results. The obligatory inwards cessions and fairly strong
bargaining power
underpinned by the legislation have helped Belarus Re to
generate underwriting
profit.
Belarus Re's technical reserves remain under pressure from the
depreciation of
the Belarusian rouble. The FX-driven increase in the unearned
premium reserve
and loss reserves is expected to have significant negative
pressure on the
underwriting result in 2015. On the other hand, it should be
offset by FX gains
on the investment side.
Belarus continues to be treated as a hyperinflationary domicile
under IFRS
reporting. Belarus Re's hyperinflation loss on the net monetary
position reached
BYR211bn in 2014, almost fully offsetting the reinsurer's
operating profit of
BYR218bn in the same year. As the country's peak inflation rate
of 108.7% in
2011 will drop out from the three-year corridor for the purpose
of IFRS
reporting, Belarus Re expects to demonstrate stronger net income
in 2015.
Belarus Re makes intensive use of retrocession with an average
of 52% of
premiums ceded in 2010-2014. Most cessions are made to strong
international
reinsurers, although select single large risks may be ceded to
insurers in
developing countries if the risks involve the economic interests
of those
countries. The effectiveness of Belarus Re's retrocession
programme has not been
tested since at least 2009, due to favourable claims experience.
At the sector level, Fitch believes Belarusian insurers have
significant
exposure to financial risks insurance, which transfers credit
risks from the
banking sector and bond investors. As there is no reinsurance of
high credit
quality available for this kind of risk, Belarusian insurers
tend to spread
these risks within the country. Belarus Re is also exposed to
these risks (15%
of gross written premiums (GWP) in 9M15 and the highest exposure
per borrower
under this line peaked at 33% of the reinsurer's equity at
end-9M15, based on
national accounting standards.
In Fitch's view, Belarus Re's investment portfolio is of fairly
low quality.
This reflects the credit quality of local investment
instruments, constrained by
sovereign risks, and the presence of significant issuer
concentration. However,
Belarus Re's ability to achieve better diversification is
limited by the narrow
local investment market and strict regulation of the insurer's
investment
policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus or
any significant change in Belarus Re's relationship with the
government would
likely have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings.
