MOSCOW, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belarusian Republican
Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Belgosstrakh's 100% state ownership and
presence of state
guarantees for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines, the
insurer's
leading market position, its sustainable profit generation, and
its fairly
strong capital position. The rating also takes into account the
insurer's
potential exposure to the reserving risk on employers' liability
insurance and
the fairly low quality of its investment portfolio.
Belgosstrakh continues to demonstrate profitable operating
performance, with a
net profit of BYR482bn in 8M15 (2014: BYR191bn) with investment
return and FX
gains on investments being the key contributor. The underwriting
result was
negative, with a combined ratio of 100.8% (2014: 88.6%). The
deterioration of
the combined ratio in 8M15 was mainly driven by FX losses on
FX-denominated
reserves.
The insurer continues to maintain a very strong nominal level of
capital
relative to its current business volumes, with a Solvency I-like
statutory ratio
of 14x at end-6M15. However, Fitch does not consider that
Belgosstrakh's
economic capital adequacy is as strong as the statutory solvency
ratio implies
since the regulator's formula does not take asset risk into
account. Risks on
the asset side of Belgosstrakh's balance sheet are highly
concentrated and
directly linked with the sovereign's credit profile.
Belgosstrakh is the exclusive provider of a number of compulsory
lines,
including state-guaranteed employers' liability, homeowners'
property,
agricultural insurance and a number of other minor lines. The
Belarusian state
has established strong support for Belgosstrakh in the legal
framework,
including direct guarantees on policyholder obligations and
significant capital
injections in previous years.
Fitch also believes that the insurer may be exposed to reserving
risk on the
employers' liability line due a non-standard reserving
methodology and the
line's long tail. To a significant extent this risk is offset by
the
availability of a direct government guarantee on these policies.
Belgosstrakh
expects that this guarantee could be removed only upon the
transfer of these
obligations to a governmental social security agency. This
option is currently
not under consideration.
Belgosstrakh is currently the market leader in all compulsory
lines and a number
of voluntary lines, including commercial property and casualty,
and travel
insurance. Together with its life subsidiary Stravita,
Belgosstrakh wrote 53% of
sector premiums in 2014 (2013: 51%). The insurer's strong market
position is, to
some extent, underpinned by the preferential treatment provided
in the
legislation governing state-owned insurers.
In Fitch's view, Belgosstrakh's investment portfolio is of
fairly low quality.
This reflects the credit quality of local investment
instruments, constrained by
sovereign risks, and the presence of significant issuer
concentration. However,
Belgosstrakh's ability to achieve better diversification is
limited by the
narrow local investment market and strict regulation of the
insurer's investment
policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus or
any significant change in Belgosstrakh's relationship with the
government would
likely have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings.
