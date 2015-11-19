(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Export-Import Insurance
Company of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Eximgarant's 100% state ownership and
presence of guarantees
from the state for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines
and export
insurance, the insurer's strong market presence, including its
monopoly position
as the Belarusian export credit agency (ECA), and its fairly
strong capital
position. The rating also takes into account the fairly low
quality of the
insurer's investment portfolio and the significant amount of
surety issued in
relation to domestic financial risks.
The Belarusian state has established strong support for
Eximgarant in the legal
framework with the aim of developing an export insurance system.
The state's
propensity to support the company has been demonstrated by the
government
guarantee on export insurance risks, significant capital
injections in previous
years and the explicit inclusion of Eximgarant's potential
capital needs in
Belarus's budgetary system.
Fitch assesses Eximgarant's risk-adjusted capital adequacy as
reasonable for the
rating. The insurer maintains an exceptionally strong nominal
level of capital
relative to its current business volumes, with the Solvency
I-like statutory
ratio at 62x at end-6M15. However, Fitch does not consider that
Eximgarant's
economic capital adequacy is as strong as the statutory solvency
ratio implies
since the regulator's formula does not take asset risk into
account.
In Fitch's view, Eximgarant's investment portfolio is of fairly
low quality.
This reflects the credit quality of local investment
instruments, constrained by
sovereign risks, and the presence of significant issuer
concentration. However,
Eximgarant's ability to achieve better diversification is
limited by the narrow
local investment market and strict regulation of the insurer's
investment
policy.
Eximgarant has been demonstrating profitable operating
performance over the last
five years, although net profit dropped to BYR9bn in 2014 from
BYR79bn in 2013,
due to a negative underwriting result. In 8M15 net profit
reached an
exceptionally strong BYR144bn, due to restored underwriting
profit, stable
investment income and significant FX gains following the
Belarusian rouble
depreciation.
Eximgarant's export risk portfolio has been steadily maturing,
as insurance
coverage of Belarusian exports reached 3% in 8M15, although it
remains
undiversified by geography and industry. Positively, the insurer
has taken a
cautious approach to concentration by credit counterparties.
Eximgarant also
manages a portfolio of a shorter-term structure than other
public ECAs generally
focusing on medium- and long-term risks.
Insurance of domestic financial risks remained one of the key
lines in
Eximgarant's portfolio, with a weight of 19% in 2014. However,
Fitch notes the
non-core nature of these risks either for a traditional non-life
insurer or an
ECA, absence of local government guarantees for these risks, the
significant use
of the insurer's capacity, and concentrated reinsurance
protection.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus or
any significant change in Eximgarant's relationship with the
government would
likely have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings.
