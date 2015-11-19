(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the outcome of
the 700 MHz mobile
spectrum auction in France concluded on Tuesday is unlikely to
have an immediate
impact on the competitive dynamics in the market. Over the
medium-to long-term,
operators with higher amounts of spectrum below 1GHz could gain
a network cost
and flexibility advantage as capacity requirements for LTE data
grow. In the
near-term Fitch expects existing competitive trends to persist
as challenger
Iliad SA continues to gain scale in mobile and strengthen its
quad-play
proposition.
The auction leaves Orange SA with a leading position of 31% of
sub-1GHz
spectrum, followed by Bouygues Telecom SA and Numericable-SFR
S.A. (28% each)
and Iliad SA (13%). Orange's stronger spectrum holding will
provide the company
with greater flexibility in deploying its network and meeting
capacity demand
for growth. At end-2014 Orange's and Bouygues' networks covered
just above 70%
of the French population, ahead of Numericable-SFR's and Iliad's
that only
reached 53% and 33% respectively.
The auction saw Orange and Iliad secure two blocks of 5 MHz
duplex each, while
Bouygues Telecom and Numericable-SFR secured one block each. The
total cost of
the spectrum of EUR2.8bn is slightly above the reserve price of
EUR2.5bn.
The auction was of particular importance to Iliad due to its
lack of holding in
the 800MHz band and 2x5MHz holding in the 900MHz band. Spectrum
holdings in the
lower bands are essential to achieving cost efficiency and in
building
geographic coverage. By securing two blocks of 700 MHz spectrum,
Iliad has
reduced its dependence on its 900MHz holding.
While competitive pressures are here to stay, Orange's
substantial network
investments secure the incumbent's operational prospects in the
medium term,
with a clear network advantage versus its competitors. The
company's allocated
700 MHz spectrum will cost it EUR932m which is broadly in line
with our
expectation and has no material impact on our leverage
assumptions for the
company. Fitch revised Orange's Outlook from Negative to Stable
in June 2015 as
the company improved operational trends and cash flow
generation.
