SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
report published
today that it expects Indian homebuilders' presales to improve
by 5%-10% over
2016. However, deleveraging will be gradual because many
companies introduced
easy-payment schemes in the last 12-18 months that will delay
cash payments from
buyers.
Presales rose by 18% in the financial year ended 31 March 2015
(FY15) for the
seven large homebuilders that Fitch has tracked in this report.
Four of these
companies continued to report strong presales in the six months
to end-September
2015.
Fitch also expects inventory turnover to improve on a
sector-wide basis in 2016,
driven by more sales, and homebuilders limiting the launch of
new projects to
focus on selling and completing existing projects. Inventory
turnover for the
sample improved to 2.9 years in September 2015 from 3.8 years in
March 2015, and
a peak of 4.6 years in March 2013.
Residential property prices should remain resilient in 2016,
supported by
improving demand. Homebuilders have been reluctant to reduce
prices, and have
instead used easy-payment schemes to woo buyers. As a result,
there has not been
a major price correction in residential real estate since at
least 2011,
according to the residential price index published by the
National Housing Bank
of India. The average selling price for the sample of companies
included in
Fitch's report in 1HFY16 was 13% higher than in FY15, but
primarily because the
sales mix shifted to higher-end units.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Muralidharan R
Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
