LONDON/BARCELONA/WARSAW, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed GKN
Holdings plc's (GKN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is
Positive.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that GKN's financial
results could
show continuous gradual improvement in the short-term, resulting
in a financial
profile firmly within the 'BBB' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Results Improvement Likely
GKN's financial results, which over the past two years have been
broadly within
our expectations, could improve in the short- to medium-term,
leading to a
financial profile commensurate with a 'BBB' rating. An upgrade
is possible in
2016 once Fitch has assessed GKN's expected margin evolution,
investment plans
beyond 2016, cash deployment and acquisition strategy. In
particular, Fitch will
focus on GKN's ability to generate sustainable funds from
operations (FFO)
margin of 9% and free cash flow (FCF)-to-revenue above 2%.
Improving Margins
GKN achieved a stable FFO margin of around 10% in 2014, compared
with 10.6% in
2013 and 8.5% in 2012, due to tight cost management, the
benefits of previous
restructuring and an improved product mix. The EBITDAR margin
was also stable at
13%, compared with 12.9% in 2013 and 12.5% in 2012. Fitch
expects the margin to
remain around 13% on a consistent basis.
Robust Capital Structure
The capital structure remains strong and is more in line with
that of a 'BBB'
rating. At end-2014 gross leverage was well below 2x, which
Fitch expects to
remain so in the next two to three years. GKN also has sound
liquidity, with
high cash balances, ample committed credit lines and positive
FCF. Net working
capital has been fairly stable in recent years, at 9% of sales.
This level is
unlikely to change materially in the short- to medium-term due
to GKN's
continuous drive to improve working-capital management.
Moderate FCF
GKN's FCF margin, which we expect to be 1% in 2015, is moderate
for the current
rating. It may remain under 2% in the short- to medium-term, due
to expansionary
capital expenditure and rising dividend payments, which in
itself will not be an
impediment to an upgrade if the present FFO margin and leverage
are broadly
stable.
Leading Market Positions
GKN is the world's leading manufacturer by sales of driveline
systems and
sintered metals for precision components. It also has strong
positions in
aerospace equipment manufacturing, which will be strengthened by
the recent
Fokker Technologies acquisition. Fitch views positively GKN's
continuing
diversification into aerospace as it is a more stable and
higher- margin segment
relative to auto supply.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GKN include:
-Low to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth;
-EBITDAR margin approaching 13% as the company benefits from
prior restructuring
and overall market growth;
-Positive FCF;
-Capex of 5%-6% of revenue;
-10% growth a year in dividend payout;
-No significant M&A activity in the short- to medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action may occur if GKN achieves a minimum FCF
of 2% of revenues
(2014: 1.9%; 2015E: 0.9%), FFO-based lease-adjusted gross
leverage comfortably
below 2x (2014: 1.6x; 2015E: 1.7x), cash flow from
operations-to-sales of 8.5%
(2014: 9.4%; 2015E: 8.2%), FFO margin around 9% (2014: 9.9%;
2015E: 9.6%) and
EBITDAR margin of 13% (2014: 13%; 2015E: 12.8%), all on a
sustained basis.
Downward rating pressure may result if FFO-based lease-adjusted
gross leverage
increases above 2.5x, FCF is negative and large debt-funded
acquisitions and/or
aggressive shareholder returns weaken the company's financial
flexibility.
LIQUIDITY
In addition to its reported GBP273m of cash and short-term
deposits at end-H115,
GKN has committed long-term banking facilities of GBP800m
maturing in 2019
(GBP56m drawn at end-H115). Expected positive FCF generation
will allow the
company to improve leverage levels, which are already strong for
the rating. GKN
has little debt maturities in the next three years, and
maintains good access to
the capital markets.
