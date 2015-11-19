(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Virgin
Money plc's (VM)
Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) has
been affirmed at 'BBB+' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'.
Fitch has also
affirmed VM's Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at
'No Floor'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects our view that
as VM further
grows and diversifies its business, and as its profitability
continues to
improve, its Long-term IDR could be upgraded to 'A-', over the
next 12-18
months. This assumes that the bank continues to maintain its
growth well within
its conservative risk appetite and planned capital trajectory.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs are driven by VM's standalone strength, as expressed in
its VR. Their
affirmation reflects the bank's well-managed low risk profile,
which has
resulted in healthy asset quality, improving profitability, as
well as adequate
liquidity and capitalisation for its risk profile.
Its loan portfolio, which largely consists of high-quality,
low-risk, prime
residential mortgage loans, has been growing faster than the
market average and
the bank has been gaining market share. However, growth has been
reasonably
controlled, as reflected by low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and
prudent
underwriting standards. The bank now offers credit card loans
and also plans
evaluate SME banking.
Asset quality remains healthy, with low levels of arrears, low
average indexed
LTVs and strong diversification by individual borrower. The
overall assessment
of asset quality takes into consideration the high indebtedness
of UK
households, but, in Fitch's opinion, this risk is somewhat
mitigated by the
sound performance of the UK's mortgage market. The bank's credit
card portfolio,
although higher-risk in nature, is also performing well. Asset
quality may
deteriorate over the medium- to long-term from its current
healthy levels,
particularly once base rates rise, but this should be
compensated by improved
pre-impairment profitability.
Profitability has improved as a result of volume growth and
widening margins.
Funding costs have decreased due to sector-wide deposit
re-pricing in the first
half of the year, which have more than compensated for falling
yields on new
mortgage lending. Margins also benefited from a changing loan
mix, higher-margin
credit card exposures and also from lower, but still adequate,
on-balance sheet
liquidity buffer.
VM continues to manage its costs, as its business is currently
highly scaleable
and its cost-to-income ratio has gradually improved in the first
half of the
year as a result of efficiencies and growth in its net interest
income. As the
bank expands into buy-to-let, credit cards and evaluates SME
banking, Fitch
expects profitability to rise further as a result of income
growth and improved
cost control.
VM raised further equity through its IPO in 2014, which boosted
its
capitalisation. Reported regulatory capital ratios are strong,
given its
exposure to low-risk mortgages, and are predominantly composed
of Common Equity
Tier 1 capital. Leverage is adequate; however, we expect
regulatory capital
ratios to be managed down albeit remaining well within the
regulatory minimum.
VM is predominantly funded by retail deposits with continued
growth in its
savings franchise. Further diversification of its funding base
has occurred
through accessing wholesale markets, through both unsecured
senior debt and RMBS
offerings. However, management has stated it will manage its
wholesale funding
appetite conservatively. Balance sheet encumbrance has risen to
levels that are
higher than generally seen at UK banks, because most wholesale
funds have been
accessed on a secured basis. Liquidity is managed conservatively
and well above
European and UK regulatory minima, with high-quality assets
primarily consisting
of UK sovereign and supranational exposures.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' have
been affirmed as Fitch does not factor into VM's ratings
potential extraordinary
support from either the UK government or its ultimate
shareholders. While such
support is possible, it cannot be relied upon in assessing the
bank's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Positive Outlook on VM's IDR reflects Fitch's view that as
the bank further
develops its franchise, profitability will improve. The rating
upgrade would be
dependent on the bank maintaining its currently moderate risk
appetite and a
sound funding and liquidity profile. VM's IDRs and VR may be
downgraded should
the bank's risk appetite increase as it seeks to grow its
balance sheet and
improve profitability.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any change in the bank's Support Rating
and Support Rating
Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Virgin Money plc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
GBP3bn senior unsecured GMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'
GBP300m senior unsecured debt, XS1222597731, affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
