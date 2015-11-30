(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
non-life
insurer Westfaelische Provinzial Versicherung AG's (WPV) and
life insurer
Provinzial NordWest Lebensversicherung AG's (PNWL) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's view of WPV and PNWL as core
entities of the German
Provinzial NordWest (PNW) insurance group, which we consider an
integral part of
the German savings bank group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Sparkassen) (SFG;
A+/Stable). The ratings of WPV and PNWL benefit from their
ultimate ownership by
SFG.
PNW is fully owned by SFG and public-sector institutions. PNW's
insurance
activities form a core part of SFG's product offering to its
customers in a
specified large geographical area. For example, two-thirds of
PNWL's life
business is sold by Sparkassen. In addition, PNW's brand and
agency network is
closely linked to SFG banks. Fitch thus considers PNW the
insurance arm of SFG
in its region of operations and believes that there is a high
probability that
SFG would provide support for it if the need ever arose.
On a standalone basis, PNW is strongly capitalised, has prudent
reserving
methods and has consistently reported strong underwriting
performance over at
least the past five years. We expect stable to slightly
increasing net income
for 2015. Less positively, the significant share of home
insurance in PNW's
non-life business exposes the group to windstorm damage,
although this is
mitigated by adequate reinsurance. Its regional focus on
north-west Germany
limits its geographical diversification and growth potential.
In 2014 PNW reported decreased net income of EUR102m (2013:
EUR130m), reflecting
a weaker consolidated net underwriting profit of EUR5m (2013:
EUR22m). In both
2013 and 2014, PNW's home region was hit by large claims from
natural
catastrophes, which exceeded the long-term average. Reinsurance
proved adequate
in 2013 and 2014. At the same time, WPV reported a net combined
ratio of 97.7%
(2013: 92.2%), which was weaker than the German non-life market
average of 94.1%
(2013: 99.2%).
For 2015, Fitch expects a decline in investment return, driven
by continued low
investment yields. In 2014, PNW's investment return rate
decreased to 4.1%
(2013: 4.2%).
PNWL was particularly successful in attracting new life business
in 2014 but
Fitch does not expect this rapid growth to be repeated in 2015
or 2016. PNWL's
gross written premiums (GWP) increased to EUR2.1bn from EUR1.5bn
in 2013 as the
company's single premium business grew 151%. PNWL's new business
measured by
annual premium equivalent (APE, annual premium + 1/10 single
premium) grew
67.1%, compared with the industry's growth of 7.1% in 2014. The
unit-linked and
disability business contributed 38% to PNWL's APE (2013: 35%).
PNW had total assets of EUR23.6bn at end-2014 and it reported
GWP of EUR3.9bn.
The group includes one life and three non-life insurers, of
which WPV and PNWL
form the main pillars.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Fitch regards PNWL and WPV as an integral part of SFG, any
change in SFG's
rating is likely to be reflected in the insurers' ratings.
In addition, a downgrade of PNWL's and WPV's ratings could be
triggered by an
adverse change in Fitch's view of the strategic importance of
public sector
insurers within SFG or of PNWL and WPV within PNW. We consider
such a change as
unlikely in the near to medium term but it could result, for
example, from a
severely depleted capital position at PNWL and WPV.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
